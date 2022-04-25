Good teams need good tests, and this tournament always provides plenty of those.
Watertown’s softball team went 1-1 at its annual tournament on Saturday, losing to sixth ranked Chippewa Falls 3-1 and defeating Kettle Moraine 10-4.
The Cardinals scored once in the third inning and twice in the fourth and Chippewa Falls pitcher Hannah Aldrich made the runs stand up. Facing a lineup that has proven to be dangerous one through nine this season, Aldrich scattered seven hits and struck out 13. She was perfect through three innings, then battled her way out of trouble to strand five Goslings over the final four innings.
Watertown (7-1) got on the board in the sixth. Pitcher AJ Johnson led off with a double to left center and two outs later, shortstop Lauryn Olson drove her in with an RBI double to left. The drive bounced off the top of the fence and landed in play, robbing Olson of a two-run homer.
The Goslings had a prime chance to pull this game out in the bottom of the seventh. Right fielder Evelyn Rhodes led off with an infield hit, a low shot that was too hot for the third baseman to handle. She stole second and left fielder Cassidy Peplinski came up next and pulled a ball through the left side to put runners at the corners.
Watertown stayed aggressive and when Kim Hafenstein struck out, Peplinski was thrown out attempting to steal second. The Cardinals escaped when third baseman Maggie Strupp lined out to the third baseman.
Johnson’s numbers were respectable in her first loss of the season. She allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Five of those hits came during the two rallies in the third and fourth innings.
In the second game, second baseman Abby Walsh had three hits and Olson drove in three runs to back winning pitcher Abby Murray, who allowed four earned runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and five walks to earn the decision. The defense played an error-free game behind her and finished the tournament with just one error over 14 innings.
Olson did not get cheated in the second game, clearing the fence in left this time for a three-run homer during a five-run rally in the second inning. Hinrichs added a two-run single in the same inning.
The top six hitters in Watertown’s lineup accounted for 10 hits.
Watertown travels to play Badger East rival Beaver Dam in a rescheduled game today.
CHIPPEWA FALLS 3, WATERTOWN 1
Chippewa Falls 001 200 0 — 3 7 0
Watertown 000 001 0 — 1 7 1
WP: Aldrich
LP: Johnson
Chippewa Falls (ab-r-h-rbi) — Johnston 1-1-0-1, Steinmetz 4-0-0-0, Baker 3-0-1-1, Fjelsted 3-0-0-0, Olson 3-0-1-0, Aldrich 3-0-1-0, Boiteau 3-1-1-0, Buhrow 3-1-2-0, Sanborn 3-0-1-0 Totals 26-3-7-2
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 4-0-1-0, Johnson 3-1-1-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Walsh 2-0-0-0, Olson 3-0-1-1, Edyvean 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-0-1-0, Peplinski 3-0-2-0, Hafenstein 3-0-1-0 Totals 27-1-7-1
2B — W (Johnson, Strupp)
HO — W (Olson)
Pitching — HO: Aldrich (CF) 7 in 7, Johnson (W) 7 in 7. R: Aldrich (CF) 1, Johnson (W) 3. SO: Aldrich (CF) 13, Johnson (W) 4. BB: Aldrich (CF) 1, Johnson (W) 2
WATERTOWN 10, KETTLE MORAINE 4
Watertown 350 011 0 — 10 11 0
Kettle Moraine 220 000 0 — 4 11 4
WP: Murray
LP: N. Sander
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 4-1-1-0, Johnson 3-1-1-0, Hinrichs 4-2-2-2, Walsh 4-2-3-1, Olson 4-2-2-3, Edyvean 3-0-1-1, Chariez 0-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-1-0-0, Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Schuett 3-1-1-0, Hafenstein 1-0-0-0 Totals 32-10-11-7
Kettle Moraine (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hack 4-1-1-0, Follette 2-1-0-0, A. Sander 3-2-2-1, Navarro 4-0-1-2, Gorski 4-0-3-1, N. Sander 4-0-2-0, Brisk 4-0-0-0, Sobrofski 3-0-0-0, Kinnard 0-0-0-0, Stark 2-0-2-0, Keller 0-0-0-0 Totals 30-4-11-4
2B — W (Hinrichs, Strupp), KM (A. Sander 2)
Pitching — HO: Murray (W) 11 in 7, N. Sander (KM) 10 in 4, Follette (KM) 1 in 3. R: Murray (W) 4, N. Sander (KM) 9, Follette (KM) 1. SO: Murray (W) 5, N. Sander (KM) 7, Follette (KM) 3. BB: Murray (W) 5, N. Sander (KM) 2, Follette (KM) 0.
