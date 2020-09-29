LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team cruised to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-23 nonconference victory over Baraboo at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (5-7) led 14-6 in the opening set before closing out the 12-point victory.
“The team did a great job of playing consistently throughout the first and second sets,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Our passing was on and our hitters did a good job at the net.
“During set three, we let a few errors get to us but did an incredible job fighting back and sticking together.”
Junior Katie Borchert and senior Katie Palmer each had six kills and junior setter Sydney Lewellin had a game-best 16 assists. Lewellin also served seven aces.
Lewellin and junior Olivia Karlen both dug out seven shots while junior Gabby Hack (2.5) and Borchert (1.5) led the team in blocks.
For Baraboo (0-6), junior McKenzie Gruner had 10 kills.
The L-Cats play at Reedsburg on Thursday at 7 p.m.
