Volleyball team sweeps Lourdes

HUSTISFORD — Kelsey Ewert had seven kills, four aces, two blocks and 20 digs as Hustisford’s volleyball team swept Lourdes Academy 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 on Thursday.

Husty (4-1, 3-0 in conference) earned the No. 1 seed in the regional playoffs with the victory. Ari Hildebrandt led the Falcons in digs with 24. Allison Noll put up 10 assists and added six kills. Chellie Hildebrandt added eight assists. Riley Becker added seven kills. Autumn Kuehl served three aces and added two blocks.

