Jefferson senior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf pins Waterloo’s Cassandra Valle during a 126-pound match at the WIAA Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in La Crosse. Brynman-Metcalf became Jefferson’s first state wrestling champion when she won her weight class with a 4-0 record.
Jefferson senior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf pins Waterloo’s Cassandra Valle during a 126-pound match at the WIAA Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in La Crosse. Brynman-Metcalf became Jefferson’s first state wrestling champion when she won her weight class with a 4-0 record.
LA CROSSE — Jefferson senior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf won the 126-pound weight class to lead area athletes at the WIAA Girls Individual State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Brynman-Metcalf (9-0) pinned the field with only one match going longer than the opening seconds of the first period.
She stuck Waunakee’s Katelyn Ottosen in :20, Whitnall/Greendale’s Brook Harstvedt at :19, Waterloo’s Cassandra Valle in :15 and capped the day with a fall over Boyceville’s Emma Gruenhagen at 2:40.
Tatiana Rios earned a fourth place finish for Jefferson at 120, finishing 3-2 with two pins. Rebecca Wolfe finished 0-2 at 152 for the Eagles.
“All three girls headed up to the inaugural WIAA girls state tournament with dreams of making history,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “They all did simply by competing.
“Rebecca wrestled hard and lost a close second match. Tia gave the eventual champ a run for her money and ultimately finished fourth.
“Sofia set history in being not only one of the first ever girls WIAA state champions, but also as Jefferson High School’s first ever wrestling state champion. Sofia had a clear goal to win it all after a season of injuries and the adversity that came with them.
She did just that and etched her name in stone. She has worked hard her entire life and we are all blessed to be a part of her accomplishment.”
Valle also earned a fourth place finish wrestling for Waterloo wrestling at 126. She went 3-2 with one pin and two decisions.
Watertown’s Mya Grosenick (114) and Alison Busler (152) also competed. Grosenick went 1-2 with one decision while Busler finished 3-2 with one pin.
Dodgeland’s Madison Wagner finished 2-2 at 114 with two pins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.