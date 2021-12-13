The Watertown High School Bowling Club boys team went 1-1 in a 6th District meet on Sun., Dec. 12 held at Mapleway Bowl in Oconomowoc.

The team bested host Oconomowoc 8 games to 1 in the first match but lost 5 of the first 7 games to Fort Atkinson in the second, falling short of the win 4 games to 5.

The loss to Fort drops the team’s season record to 4-2 and makes the road to a seventh consecutive district championship significantly more difficult.

The team averaged 205 against Oconomowoc and 201 against Fort, but they were too inconsistent in match 2, rolling games of 278 and 265 while averaging only 181 over the other 7.

Carson Foltz and Ashton Oldenhoff turned in stellar performances for Watertown.

Foltz filled 29 of his 34 frames and had 24 strikes; Oldenhoff filled 31/33 frames with 22 strikes.

Their fill percentages on the day were 85.2% and 93.9% respectively. Both bowlers are among the top individuals in District 6.

District competition resumes after the holidays. On Jan. 9, 2022, the boys travel to Fort Atkinson for matches against Luther Prep and the Watertown/Lomira/Lakeside Lutheran girls co-op team.

