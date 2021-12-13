WHS bowlers finish 1-1 at 6th district meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 13, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Watertown High School Bowling Club boys team went 1-1 in a 6th District meet on Sun., Dec. 12 held at Mapleway Bowl in Oconomowoc.The team bested host Oconomowoc 8 games to 1 in the first match but lost 5 of the first 7 games to Fort Atkinson in the second, falling short of the win 4 games to 5.The loss to Fort drops the team’s season record to 4-2 and makes the road to a seventh consecutive district championship significantly more difficult.The team averaged 205 against Oconomowoc and 201 against Fort, but they were too inconsistent in match 2, rolling games of 278 and 265 while averaging only 181 over the other 7.Carson Foltz and Ashton Oldenhoff turned in stellar performances for Watertown.Foltz filled 29 of his 34 frames and had 24 strikes; Oldenhoff filled 31/33 frames with 22 strikes.Their fill percentages on the day were 85.2% and 93.9% respectively. Both bowlers are among the top individuals in District 6.District competition resumes after the holidays. On Jan. 9, 2022, the boys travel to Fort Atkinson for matches against Luther Prep and the Watertown/Lomira/Lakeside Lutheran girls co-op team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joel D. Melcher Police search Church Street home for suspect James A. Kraemer James Kraemer of local cheese store dies Strong second half carries Goslings past Portage Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
