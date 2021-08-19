JOHNSON CREEK — After getting to play just two games in 2020, Johnson Creek’s football team is ready to tackle a full slate of games if all goes well this fall.
Tim Wagner enters his 35th year as head coach at Johnson Creek. His career record is 185-140.
The Bluejays return nine letter winners from last year’s team.
“The nine returning letter winners received plenty of playing time last year and were contributors to our COVID-shortened season,” Wagner said. “Our kids have been working extremely hard in the off-season in speed and conditioning. This is the most kids we have ever had participate in speed and conditioning.
“We start the season with 32 players. Our biggest challenge will be to stay healthy all year. Most of our kids will have to play both ways, but with better numbers, that will allow us the opportunity to rest some of our players.”
The Bluejays are sticking with a Wing-T pistol offense and a 4-2-5 base defense led by sixth year assistant Marc Blakeley.
“Our line will be very inexperienced this year, but I have one of the best offensive line coaches around in (seventh year assistant) Brady Ramseier, who will get these kids ready to go,” Wagner said. “We are scary athletic at our skill positions. It’s a matter of how we progress throughout the year to see where we end up.
“Defensively, we will be as athletic as we’ve been in some years. It’s a matter of how we progress throughout the year with some very inexperienced players playing positions they haven’t played before. We have good size up front to take up blockers and allow our linebackers to flow to the ball. We have athletic kids on the edge at corners and safety. Marc will again run our defense. He does as good of a job as anyone in the business. Our kids are always prepared and know what their responsibilities are and where they should be.”
Senior Isaac Hartz will be a leader on both sides of the ball as a running back and safety.
“Isaac will be a leader for us on both sides of the ball,” Wagner said. “He will be our main ball carrier on offense.”
Senior Chase Hallam is a two-way starter at offensive tackle and linebacker.
“Chase will be playing left tackle for us this year,” Wagner said. “He is a very athletic kid who works extremely hard in practice and is very coachable.”
Senior Josue Peralta is another two-way lineman.
“Josue will be asked to be a leader for us on both sides of the ball,” Wagner said. “He has been an outstanding leader for us so far this season and especially this off-season with his positive energy and attitude.”
Senior Logan Sullivan will start at tight end and defensive back.
“Logan did not play last year, but is back out this year and we are very happy,” Wagner said. “He is an outstanding athlete who brings an outstanding work ethic to practice. He will be a big target (at 6-foot-5) for us this year. Defensively, he will be manning one of the corner spots for us. He will cause problems for teams on both sides of the ball with his height and jumping ability.”
Senior Austin Pernat plays receiver and defensive back.
“Austin is another player who did not play last year, and again we are very happy to have him out this season,” Wagner said. “He is a very athletic kid who will cause problems on both sides of the ball.”
Sophomore Khang Chau will start at center, seniors Brandon Blanke and Logan Ells are at guard and sophomore Devon Klingman plays right tackle.
Sophomore Dylan Bredlow will start at quarterback and will line up at safety. Sophomore Silas Hartz will also be in the backfield. Senior Ryan Moore will play alongside Peralta at defensive tackle.
Wagner thinks Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph and Fall River/Rio have a lot players back and are the favorites in the Trailways this season, but he believes St. John’s Military and Deerfield will also be competitive.
“Our expectation is to be competitive in every game this year and finish in the top half of our conference,” Wagner said. “We are in reality very young. This is the youngest team I have had in many years. We have a very solid group of nine seniors, but only two juniors, so our freshmen and sophomore make up 20 of our 32 players, so they will have to contribute.”
