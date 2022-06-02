WALWORTH — Getting the top of Jefferson’s lineup out is like a tough to solve riddle.
Turns out, pitcher Aeryn Messmann is pretty tough to figure out, too.
Messmann pitched a no-hitter and the Jefferson softball team led from the get-go, earning a repeat trip to state with a 5-0 victory over Mount Horeb in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Big Foot High School on Thursday.
“My fastball inside was working to get them and then I used my changeup to get them on the outside pitch,” Messmann said. “All my pitches came together tonight.
“I just knew I had to take my time and tackle one pitch at a time. I wanted to work hard each pitch, take it slow and work hard all game.”
Messmann, a freshman who struck out seven, was marvelous in the circle, pitching 6 2/3 perfect innings before a two-out walk in the seventh. Messmann quickly retired cleanup hitter Gina Rhiner out a grounder to senior shortstop Savannah Serdynski, who threw on point to freshman first baseman Ashlyn Enke as the Eagles (25-2) rushed the turf infield to celebrate.
“To come back this year and make it to state again is a great accomplishment,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “It’s a testament to these kids. We’re not done. We have some unfinished business from last year and want to make a good showing.
“We have more goals we want to accomplish. We are going to enjoy this for a few days and then get back to work and refocus on Monday.”
After Messmann needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in the top of the first, Jefferson, which has won five straight, put a 3-spot on the board to seize momentum. The rally was spearheaded by the top four hitters in the lineup.
Serdynski laid down a beautiful bunt just in front of home plate, beating out the throw to get things underway. Sophomore Lily Fairfield followed suit, bunting back toward Vikings starter Lucy Dahlk and scampering down the line to reach safely.
Senior Aidyn Messmann ripped a grounder on an 0-2 pitch through the left side of the infield next to score Serdynski.
“I knew I had to be confident because they were going to give me some crazy pitches having seen me once already last year,” Aidyn Messmann said. “I was just waiting for my pitch. She gave me one a little too pretty, and I just waited back on it.”
Freshman Breleigh Mengel then hit a high pop up into shallow right field that second baseman Hallie Klien caught. Fairfield tagged and scored from third on the play and Messmann came around all the way from second as the ball was misplayed after it had been caught, upping the lead to 3-0.
Even with Aeryn Messmann dialed in and pitching so effectively, the Eagles yearned for some insurance and finally got it in the fifth inning. Serdynski opened the inning by drawing a walk, advancing to second on a single into left by Aidyn Messmann.
Mengel — the team’s cleanup hitter — then lined a 1-0 offering into center, plating both Serdynski and Aidyn Messmann for the final margin.
The Vikings (17-6), who lost to Jefferson 6-2 in last season’s sectional final and had a five-game win streak snapped, did not find the barrel with regularity. Fairfield caught a pair of line drives at third base and Mengel made a nice play going back and to her left in right field on a well-hit ball by Taylor Mueller for the second out of the second.
Aeryn Messmann struck out the side in the sixth and induced three grounders in the seventh to make it final.
“I definitely knew right away she was locked in,” Aidyn Messmann said. “During warmups, Aeryn was talking about how confident and ready she was. She was loose. Right away, I knew she was going to throw a good game. This was above what I expected though.”
“I knew Aeryn could do it,” senior Julia Ball added. “She’s been our No. 1 pitcher all year long. She’s a heck of a pitcher. I think she’ll do great at state as well.”
Aeryn Messmann threw 95 pitches en route to a complete game in Tuesday’s sectional final victory versus Turner.
“She threw a lot of pitches on Tuesday versus Turner and I asked her yesterday whether she was ready to go,” Peterson said. “She said yes. I said ok, you’re going.
“She’s a competitor and unbelievable pitcher. Her and her sister Aidyn make a great combination. It’s a unique situation there.
“Aeryn came to play. In that last inning she had a perfect game going and I was sitting there not wanting to say a word. A no-hitter in the sectional final from a freshman is unbelievable. You could not ask for more.”
The Eagles are now two wins away from a state championship.
“I knew our team coming into this sectional final game was the better team and that if we put our heads into that we could get it done and go back to state again,” Ball said.
Jefferson plays on Friday, June 10, at either 2:30 p.m. or approximately 4:30 p.m. at Goodman Field in Madison. This weekend’s seeding meeting determines the state semifinal matchups. Freedom, Wisconsin Lutheran and New London are the other state qualifiers in D2.
JEFFERSON 5, MOUNT HOREB 0
Mount Horeb 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Jefferson 300 020 x — 5 6 0
Leading hitters — Serdynski 2x2, Ai. Messmann 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MH: Dahlk L; 6-6-5-5-9-5, J: Ae. Messmann W; 7-0-0-0-7-1.
