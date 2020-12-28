WILMOT — Freshman guard McKenna Johnson scored 39 points to lead Wilmot to a 61-48 victory over Watertown’s girls basketball team on Monday.
Johnson knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished 5-5 at the free throw line for Wilmot (5-1).
“We knew she was very capable,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “That’s one of the more impressive individual performances I’ve seen against us. She hit some tough runners in the lane and was relentless on the defensive end.
“She really got hot in the first half. We threw different stuff at her and slowed her down at some points. We played most of our normal stuff in the second half and did pretty well.
“With five minutes to play, it was a single possession game. Then they hit a contested three. Then a deflection went to her and she hit another 3. We had to foul down the stretch.
Senior guard Avalon Uecke led Watertown (5-3) with 18 points. She hit three 3-pointers and finished 7-of-9 at the foul line. Senior forward Teya Maas added 14 points. Uecke and Maas each scored nine points in the first half, won by Wilmot 31-26. Johnson scored 21 of her points in the first half and poured in 18 more down the stretch to help the Panthers pull away.
“They did a good job keeping us off balance,” Stollberg said. “We got it inside to Avalon with her matchup. That got us back in it. We had a good shot, much closer than what final score would indicate. They just hit a couple big shots and we had to foul. We couldn’t get some inside shots to fall. Credit to them. They played hard and played well. We have to bounce back against a top ten team tomorrow.”
Watertown hosts Reedsburg today at 1 p.m.
WILMOT 61,
WATERTOWN 48
Watertown 26 22 — 48
Wilmot 31 30 — 61
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Quinn 0 0-1 0, Schmutzler 2 0-1 6, Gifford 2 0-0 5, Hinrichs 1 2-2 5, Maas 5 4-7 14, Uecke 4 7-9 18 Totals 14 13-20 48
Wilmot (fg ft-fta pts) — Raymond 1 0-0 3, Parisi 2 2-2 6, Ma. Johnson 2 0-1 4, Horton 0 1-2 1, McK.Johnson 13 5-5 39, Christiansen 0 1-2 1, Pittman 3 0-1 7
Three-point goals — Wa (Schmutzler 2, Gifford 1, Hinrichs 1, Uecke 3), Wi (Raymond 1, McK. Johnson 8, Pittman 1)
Total fouls — Wa 18, Wi 18
Fouled out —Wa (Uecke)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.