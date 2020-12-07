JOHNSON CREEK — Junior guard Eugene Wolff led all scorers with 23 points as Waterloo’s boys basketball team beat Johnson Creek 54-37 on Monday night.
Wolff scored 10 points in the first half to help the Pirates take a 26-14 lead into halftime. He poured in 13 more after the break including a 3-pointer to propel Waterloo to an 18-point victory.
“Our second half was a lot better,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. “We were a little bit more aggressive on defense. You can tell by the fouls. Other than Eugene, we had very balanced scoring. Once we get some of these other guys going, we can be a tough team to compete against, if we can have three or four guys in double digits.”
Freshman guard Dylan Bredlow paced Johnson Creek with nine points.
Johnson Creek (0-2) travels to play Parkview on Friday.
Waterloo (1-1) plays at Beaver Dam on Saturday night.
“It’s going to be a good experience, going against a quicker team like that,” Deppe said. “That’s only going to prepare us for New Glarus and Marshall, the top two teams in our conference.”
WATERLOO 54,
JOHNSON CREEK 37
Waterloo 26 28 — 54
Johnson Creek 14 23 — 37
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta tps) — Hager 2 2-2 6, Huebner 3 0-0 6, Tschanz 2 2-5 6, Wolff 9 4-5 23, Hensler 2 2-2 6, Wollin 2 1-4 5, Setz 0 1-2 1, Fiedorowicz 0 1-2 1 Totals 20 13-22 54
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta tps) — Berres 3 0-2 8, Walling 0 5-6 5, Hartz 3 1-3 7, Dy. Bredlow 4 1-2 9, Peralta 0 1-2 1, Da. Bredlow 3 1-2 7 Totals 13 9-17 37
Three-point goals — W (Wolff 1), JC (Berres 2). Total fouls — W 14, JC 18. Fouled out — JC (Da. Bredlow).
