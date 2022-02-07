BEAVER DAM — Oscar Wilkowski’s second place finish at 145 pounds led Watertown’s wrestlers to a sixth place finish at the Badger Conference tournament on Saturday.
Wilkowski (27-2) scored a 20-1 technical fall over Sauk Prairie’s Dylan Breunig at 4 minutes, 47 seconds of the quarterfinals, then earned a 13-0 major decision over Baraboo’s Connor Goorsky.
In the title match, Wilkowski dropped a 3-0 decision to Milton’s Royce Nilo (32-5).
Nilo scored the only takedown with 25 seconds left in the first period on a low single leg shot after a scramble. He rode Wilkowski the full two minutes in the second period, then scored an escape with 1:10 left in the third period.
“Oscar works hard,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “He gave it everything he had. Nilo is a tough kid. They’ve had a little bit of a rivalry over the years. He came up a little bit short.
“I think if Oscar starts moving his hips more, not letting Nilo dictate the pace of the match, I think we’ll be OK. Nilo was sitting back on his haunches, not giving him much. Not trying to turn him, not trying to break him down. He was just hanging on and the ref let it go. Nilo wrestled a really smart match and it paid off for him.
“I’m not worried about where Oscar is at. He knows what he needs to do. We just need to keep building from week to week and finish strongly.”
Ryan Bergman placed third at 152. Bergman (27-13) went 3-1 with two pins and one major decision. His only loss came by fall to Portage’s Lowell Arnold, the eventual champion.
“Bergman continues to surprise us, Logan said. “He’s just a hard worker. He’s doing a great job of winning the matches he should. He steals a couple where is probably the underdog. We can’t ask for much more than that. He is consistent. We know what we are going to get and that’s 100 percent effort.”
Finn Mulligan placed fourth at 106. Mulligan (22-13) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision.
“He continues to have a really good year,” Logan said. “He’s giving up 10 percent of his body weight every match, but he just doesn’t quit. He beat Milton’s Jesse Reid in the dual and was up big when he got caught in the last 20 seconds of the semifinals. He came back after that and wrestled tough.”
Braden Holleman (182) placed fourth. Holleman (34-11) finished 2-2 with one pin and one decision.
“He had a tough bracket. He got one weakness he needs to work on. If we can correct that, he could upset a lot of kids.”
Owen Sjoberg (170) placed fifth. Sjoberg (28-13) finished 3-2 with one pin, one decision and one major decision.
“Sjoberg wrestled a tough match in one of the top two weight classes today,” Logan said. “Second round, he was winning big and got caught and pinned. He corrected that (in a rematch for fifth). He’s fun to watch and he’s got a bright future. He wrestled with a lot of emotion and really got after it today.”
Mason Fritsche placed sixth at 160, finishing 1-3 with one pin.
Hector Aylala (126) placed seventh, finishing 3-2 with two decisions and one major decision. Heavyweight Aaron Finn placed seventh, finishing 2-2 with two pins to even his record at 16-16.
“Aaron continues to improve,” Logan said.
Noe Ugalde (113) placed eighth with two pins.
“We lost six matches today which we were winning,” Logan said. “We had an inexperienced team coming into the season. We can’t keep using that as an excuse. Hopefully, we can plug those holes as we get ready for regionals.”
Watertown travels to the Waunakee regional next Saturday.
Team scores: Milton 372.5, Reedsburg 246.5, Stoughton 228, Beaver Dam 184.5, Porage 184, Watertown 149.5, Monroe 125.5, Fort Atkinson 119.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 117.5, Baraboo 117, Waunakee 104, Sauk Prairie 99, DeForest 92, Oregon 90, Mount Horeb 28
