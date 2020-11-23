The Maranatha Baptist University women's soccer team beat Randall University 5-1 on Saturday in Kissimmee, Fla., to win the program's first NCCAA DII national championship.
The top-seeded Sabercats scored three times in the first 18 minutes. Kseniya Hassenplug scored on an Esther Bishop assist in the 11th minute, Taylor Moses scored on a look from Amy Montgomery in the 16th minute and Alexis Sponable scored an unassisted 18th-minute goal.
Sponable added another score, her 13th of the season and 60th of her career, in the 70th minute on a penalty kick and McKenna Massey found the back of the net in the 86th minute for her first career goal.
Goalie Trisha Wright made one save for the Sabercats (6-5-1).
Moses was named tournament MVP and Hannah Evans, Montgomery and Sponable were each named to the all-tournament team.
MBU defeated fourth-seeded Toccoa Falls 2-1 in the national semifinal on Thursday.
Moses scored on an assist from Angel Steuerwald to the bottom-left corner of the goal in the 13th minute before Toccoa Falls netted the equalizer in the 40th minute on a Mabel Kerchmar goal from 25 yards out on a breezy day.
Sponable hit the game-winner in the 53rd minute and Moses was credited with the assist. Sponable collected the ball at the left corner of the box and cut through the middle before firing to the bottom-left corner of the goal.
"I don't really know what to say or think," Sponable said. "It was just a great team effort all around — we really wanted it. Like I said yesterday, we needed to be determined to win the game and we were very determined. We created a lot of chances and thankfully we put two in the net."
Wright made eight saves, including stopping a penalty kick in the early going and three saves in the final 15 minutes.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women's volleyball team lost to Bob Jones University 22-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18 in Friday's NCCAA DII national semifinal in Greenville, S.C.
The Sabercats finish the season with a mark of 19-5 and have fell to Bob Jones University three straight seasons at the national tournament.
Senior Claire Hansel had 10 kills and 14 digs. Caitrin Kemlo had a career-high 16 kills and Emily Johnson tallied 29 assists and 11 digs. Erica Ureke posted 19 digs.
The top-seeded Sabercats swept seventh-seeded Pensacola on Wednesday to open pool play. Maranatha then won the first two sets before falling 3-2 to fourth-seeded Randall University to conclude pool play, still advancing to the semifinals.
Hansel finishes her four-year career with 1,325 kills (fifth-best in program history), 1,097 digs, 138 blocks, 133 aces, and a career attack percentage of .219. Hansel is a three-time NCCAA All-American and a National Player of the Year.
Mattie Bumpus, Hansel and Johnson were NCCAA DII first-team All-American selections. Johnson is the first freshmen since 2011 to earn first-team honors. Kemlo was also an All-American and was selected to the second team.
