Luther Prep’s girls tennis team improved to 11-3 with a 5-2 win over Edgerton on Tuesday at LPS.

Emma Slayton, Moira Schultz and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner won their singles matches in straight sets, as did the doubles teams of Elise Schmidt and Rebekah Schroeder and Desirae Pugh and Kate Smith.

LUTHER PREP 5, EDGERTON 2

Singles

No. 1 - Zoe Lein (E) def. Katie Schmid (LP) 6-3 , 7-6 (4)

No. 2 - Emma Slayton (LP) def. Larissa Ayers (E) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Moira Schulz (LP) def. Brooklinn Skinner (E) 6-1 , 6-4

No. 4 - Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) def. Lilly Laskowski (E) 6-1 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 - Sylvia Fox/Ashley Ulset (E) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2 - Elise Schmidt/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Juliet Aleson/Samantha Aleson (E) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 - Desirae Pugh/Kate Smith (LP) def. Riley Schweigardt/Alyssa Kosmicki (E) 6-4 , 6-1

