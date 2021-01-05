Eagles fall to Whippets

JEFFERSON — Eden Hartsford finished first in the all-around but the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team fell 113-111.45 in a Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics dual to Whitewater on Tuesday at JHS.

Hartsford scored a 30.7 in the all-around competition, while the Whippets’ Jenna Caldwell took second with a score of 28.9. Hartsford placed first on beam (7.35) and floor (8.3).

Whitewater’s Halee Peters finished first on both the vault (8.3) and the bars (7.55).

Jefferson/Cambridge competes next on Jan. 12 in a home triangular beginning at 6 p.m.

WHITEWATER 113,

JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 111.45

All-around — Eden Hartsford (J) 30.7, Jenna Caldwell (W) 28.9, Alex Ostopowicz (J) 27.5. Vault — Halee Peters (W) 8.3. Bars — Peters 7.55. Beam — Hartsford 7.35. Floor — Hartsford 8.3.

