LAKE MILLS -- Lily Schuetz and Averi Wolfram each scored twice as the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team won its fourth straight game, topping Winnebago Lutheran Academy 5-2 at LLHS on Senior Night in a nonconference game on Monday.
WLA's Mackenzie Rockow scored the game's first goal before the Warriors' Ava Heckmann scored unassisted to tie it up. After another WLA score, Schuetz found the back of the net, assisted by Kendra Wilson to make it 2-2. Wolfram then scored on a header, assisted by Mia Murray.
"After trailing twice in the first 45 minutes, we remained mentally tough and finally topped WLA 3-2 by the half by scoring two goals within one minute," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Then in the second half, we held the lead and added two more. The girls played hard in the heat, and their work paid off."
In the second half, Schuetz scored on a Wolfram assist and Wolfram added an insurance score for the final margin. Heckmann was credited for the assist.
Warriors keeper Lillian Runke stopped four shots.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 2
Winn. Lutheran 2 0 — 0
Lakeside Luth. 3 2 — 5
First half — WL: Rockow (Zunker); LL: Heckmann; WL: Zunker (Biertzer); LL: Schuetz (Wilson); Wolfram (Murray).
Second half — LL: Schuetz (Wolfram); Wolfram (Heckmann).
Saves: WL 7; LL (Runke) 4.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
WAUPUN -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team won all three of its games at Saturday's Central Wisconsin Christian tournament, improving to 4-3-1 overall.
A goal with five seconds remaining by Averi Wolfram gave the Warriors a 1-0 victory over CWC. Senior forward Mia Murray scored twice in the team's 2-0 win against Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah. Versus Lourdes Academy, Wolfram and Megan Huber each netted goals as Lakeside claimed a 2-0 victory.
