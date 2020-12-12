ORFORDVILLE — Senior guard Tyler Oswald led three players in double figures with a game-high 31 points in Parkview's 73-47 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek's boys basketball team on Friday.
Junior point guard Isaac Hartz scored 12 points while freshman guard Dylan Bredlow added 10 for Johnson Creek (0-3).
The Bluejays host Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.
PARVKIEW 73, JOHNSON CREEK 47
Johnson Creek 23 24 - 47
Parkview 41 32 - 73
Johnson Creek (tp) - Berres 7, Walling 9, Streich 6, Hartz 12, Dy. Bredlow 10, Peralta 1, Da. Bredlow 2 (47)
Parkview (tp) - Lands 1, Brown 3, T. Oswald 2, Crecekus 12, Ty. Oswald 31, Simonson 13, Schwartzlow 3, Flood-Elyati 5 (73)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.