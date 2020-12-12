Bluejays lose to Vikings

ORFORDVILLE — Senior guard Tyler Oswald led three players in double figures with a game-high 31 points in Parkview's 73-47 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek's boys basketball team on Friday.

Junior point guard Isaac Hartz scored 12 points while freshman guard Dylan Bredlow added 10 for Johnson Creek (0-3).

The Bluejays host Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.

PARVKIEW 73, JOHNSON CREEK 47

Johnson Creek 23 24 - 47

Parkview 41 32 - 73

Johnson Creek (tp) - Berres 7, Walling 9, Streich 6, Hartz 12, Dy. Bredlow 10, Peralta 1, Da. Bredlow 2 (47)

Parkview (tp) - Lands 1, Brown 3, T. Oswald 2, Crecekus 12, Ty. Oswald 31, Simonson 13, Schwartzlow 3, Flood-Elyati 5 (73)

