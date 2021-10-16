PARDEEVILLE — Senior running back Eugene Wolff rushed 24 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns as Waterloo’s football team closed out the regular season with a 44-29 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Pardeeville on Friday.
Waterloo (8-2, 5-2 in conference) led 14-0 after one quarter on Wolff’s 5-yard touchdown run and sophomore quarterback Cal Hush’s 32-yard TD pass to sophomore Benny Marshall.
Pardeeville (5-4, 4-3) tied it at 14-14 in the second quarter on a pair of scoring runs by senior Derek Lindert, but Wolff put the Pirates back in front with a 14-yard TD run with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first half. The Pirates pushed the lead to 37-14 in the third quarter on sophomore Ryan Sturgill’s 2-yard TD run and Hush’s second scoring pass to Marshall covering 15 yards.
Wolff scored his third touchdown with 4:33 left in the third quarter to put the Pirates up 44-22.
Hush completed 10-of-16 passes for 116 yard. Marshall finished with four catches for 76 yards.
Rick Ugorji led Waterloo’s defense with eight total tackles. Marshall, Ian Ritter and Luke Fiedorowicz each added six total tackles.
Waterloo enters the playoffs with a Level 1 game next Friday.
WATERLOO 44, PARDEEVILLE 29
Waterloo 14 8 22 0 — 44
Pardeeville 0 14 8 7 — 29
First Quarter
W — Wolff 5 run (kick failed)
W — Marshall 32 pass from Hush (Wolff run)
Second Quarter
P — Lindert 5 run (Seth run)
P — Lindert 14 run (run failed)
W — Wolff 14 run (Wolff run)
Third Quarter
W — Sturgill 2 run (Wolff run)
W — Marshall 15 pass from Hush (Hush kick)
P — Lindert 34 pass from Seth (Lindert pass from Seth)
