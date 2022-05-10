Lakeside golfers seventh at Abbey Springs Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELAVAN -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team took seventh at Monday's Abbey Springs Invitational contested at Majestic Oaks Golf Course.Brandon Kreutz led Lakeside, which shot 371, with a round of 89, Cooper Jensen shot 91, Bear Deavers shot 92 and Noah Weidner carded a 99.Edgerton shot 326 to win the team title by 25 shots over Elkhorn. The Crimson Tide's Caleb Kern took medalist honors by three shots with a six-over-par 76.ABBEY SPRINGS INVITATIONALAt Majestic Oaks, Delavan, par 70Team scores—Edgerton 326; Elkhorn 351; Burlington 362; Brodhead 368; Whitewater 368; Beloit Turner 370; Lakeside Lutheran 371; Wilmot 372; Delavan-Darien 385; East Troy 401; Walworth Big Foot 412; Palmyra-Eagle 415; Clinton incomplete.Top 10 individuals—1, Caleb Kern, Ed, 76; 2, Brady Callmer, Ed, 79; 3, Daniel Riener, PE, 80; 4, Evan Leahy, Elk, 82; 5 (tie), Roman Frodel, Ed, Benjamin Graham, Bur, Reece Condon, WW, Grant Purdue, Br, and Quinten Luehne, Elk, 86; 10, Cameron Lee, Edg, 87. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.