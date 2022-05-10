DELAVAN -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team took seventh at Monday's Abbey Springs Invitational contested at Majestic Oaks Golf Course.

Brandon Kreutz led Lakeside, which shot 371, with a round of 89, Cooper Jensen shot 91, Bear Deavers shot 92 and Noah Weidner carded a 99.

Edgerton shot 326 to win the team title by 25 shots over Elkhorn. The Crimson Tide's Caleb Kern took medalist honors by three shots with a six-over-par 76.

ABBEY SPRINGS INVITATIONAL

At Majestic Oaks, Delavan, par 70

Team scores—Edgerton 326; Elkhorn 351; Burlington 362; Brodhead 368; Whitewater 368; Beloit Turner 370; Lakeside Lutheran 371; Wilmot 372; Delavan-Darien 385; East Troy 401; Walworth Big Foot 412; Palmyra-Eagle 415; Clinton incomplete.

Top 10 individuals—1, Caleb Kern, Ed, 76; 2, Brady Callmer, Ed, 79; 3, Daniel Riener, PE, 80; 4, Evan Leahy, Elk, 82; 5 (tie), Roman Frodel, Ed, Benjamin Graham, Bur, Reece Condon, WW, Grant Purdue, Br, and Quinten Luehne, Elk, 86; 10, Cameron Lee, Edg, 87.

Recommended for you

Load comments