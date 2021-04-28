The Maranatha Baptist University softball team concluded the 2021 season with a 3-13 record after being swept in doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday against Mount Mary.
On Friday, MBU lost 18-4 and 16-3 in road games.
In Saturday's home games at Brandt-Quirk Park, the Sabercats fell 14-3 and 12-0.
Pitcher Erin Yancey was 2-for-3 and designated player Taylor Warner hit 2-for-2, each driving in a run, during Friday's opener. Shortstop Taylor Thome went 2-for-3, driving in a run, in the second game.
The team had three hits and two errors in Saturday's opener. Catcher Dani Chaney went 2-for-2 at the dish while Liberty Bailey registered the team's other hit in the season finale.
"Our focus today was on our return to the field and our accomplishments for 2021," said Maranatha Baptist University softball coach Rob Thompson. "232 days ago we started fall ball, and 82 days ago, the rest of the team joined for our return to the field in 2021. I was proud of the girls - we fought hard. And I was proud that Mount Mary had to bring in their ace pitcher in the second game to shut us down. I'm certainly thankful for this group of girls and for their effort this season. They've been a pleasure and a joy to coach, and I look forward to every day at practice and at games. We are building for 2022 with a good group of freshmen coming to the program, and we're thankful for the opportunities we've had.
"It was sad to see Erin [Yancey], Ashley [Nerat], Sponnie [Alexis Sponable], and Taylor [Thome] play in their last games today. It was great to see a good number of parents at today's game, coming from as far away as from Virginia and Texas. We are so thankful for the group of girls that the Lord has assembled, and we're excited to see what the Lord does in their lives moving forward."
BASEBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University baseball team went 0-4 against Lincoln Christian across four home games played on Friday and Saturday at Washington Park.
The Sabercats (0-14) fell 7-1 and 14-1 in five innings on Friday before 17-3 and 13-1 setbacks Saturday.
Drew Smith, the team's right fielder, went 2-for-2 in the first Friday outing while second baseman Nate Croswell was 1-for-2 with an RBI in the second game.
Center fielder David Hecker was 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and run scored in Saturday's opener while Croswell and left fielder Foster Fredickson each went 2-for-3 in the last outing of the series.
Maranatha plays a doubleheader at Lakeland on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.
"These guys never quit," said Maranatha Baptist University baseball Gary Garrison after the game. "Regardless of what the scoreboard says, they never quit. And both starting pitchers did a phenomenal job today. Both threw over 100 pitches, and they kept us in it. All we needed was a clutch hit and we didn't get it. We were right there. Really happy with the way the guys battled - we had a lot of energy and we just gotta keep battling."
