Watertown’s girls tennis team defeated Luther Prep 5-2 on Friday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“It’s always fun when we match up with Prep and this was no different,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “They are a solid team with a lot of experience. I knew we would have some close matches and be pushed.”
Watertown senior Aubrey Schmutzler rallied from a set down to beat Abigail Schiewe 3-6, 6-0, 10-6 at No. 1 singles. Natalia Cortes and Addison Kuenzi won in straight sets at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
So did Watertown’s No. 2 doubles team of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann and the No. 3 doubles team of Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke.
Luther Prep’s Haley Olson defeated Danielle Krakow 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 at No. 2 singles. Alethia Schmidt and Katie Schmidt won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles for the Phoenix.
“This was a quality team effort and it was nice to send our seniors out with a team win,” Dobbins said. “Now we’ll refocus and prepare for the postseason. I’m excited to see what the girls can do.”
Watertown competes at the Hartford subectional today.
WATERTOWN 5, LUTHER PREP 2
Singles
No. 1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Abigail Schewe (LP) 3-6, 6-0, 10-6
No. 2 — Haley Olson (LP) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-2, 5-7, 10-8
No. 3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Kayla Roetke (LP) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Lauren Crocker (LP) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Alethia Schmidt/Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Rebekah Schroeder/Sarah Vance (LP) 6-3, 6-2
