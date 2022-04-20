Parker Winghart went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Luther Prep’s baseball team to a 5-1 Capitol North victory over Poynette on Tuesday at LPS.
Winghart’s RBI single to right in the third inning broke a scoreless tie. Joey Olson later reached on a fielder’s choice and Winghart scored on a double steal to make it 2-0.
The Phoenix tacked on three more runs in the fifth. Winghart’s third hit of the game kicked off the rally. Kyle Schupmann reached on an infield hit to put runners at the corners and Luther Prep executed another double steal with Winghart scoring to make it 3-0. Jackson Heiman’s RBI single to right drove in Schupmann and Heiman completed the rally, scoring when Olson reached on an error.
Luther Prep worked by committee on the mound with five pitchers combining to hold Poynette to four hits. Olson started and went 2 1/3 innings to earn the decision.
“Joey Olson got the start tonight,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “This was his first pitching since having Tommy John surgery so it was a big day for him. He did very well and will only get better as he gets more experience.
“The rest of the game was divided up between three other pitchers. Marcus Winkel closed the game out with two solid innings after coming into the game in the 6th with bases loaded and nobody out. We needed to get a number of people some work on the mound so everyone was on a pitch count limit.
“Junior John Westendorf had a number of real solid plays at second base including a flip to senior shortstop Kyle Schupmann for a double play in the second. In the fourth, Schupmann made a tough play on a little looping liner that he had to barehand to get the runner at first.
“Offensively we still are getting our timing down but did string some hits together in the third and the fifth. Parker Winghart went 3-4 for the game and stole three bases.”
Luther Prep (2-1) travels to play Columbus on Thursday.
