Senior forward Megan Taucheck scored a pair of first-half goals as the Luther Prep girls soccer team beat Columbus 2-1 in a Capitol Conference game at LPS on Tuesday.
The Phoenix (3-1-1, 2-0-1 Capitol) led 2-0 midway through the first half. Taucheck scored off assists by sophomore forward Katie Schoeneck in the ninth and 23rd minutes. The Cardinals (0-3-2) cut their deficit in half with an unassisted score in the 82nd minute by Ashley Olson.
“We had a scary start, giving up two quick scoring opportunities that Columbus didn’t convert on,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “Then we got it going after a few on-the-fly adjustments. Katie had a couple of really nice slip passes to Megan and she put both of them in the net.
“After that it got ugly. The rain started falling a bit harder and our touches were all over the place. We had a few more opportunities in the second half but just couldn’t get it past their keeper. A nice win, considering it was a conference game and the conditions were sloppy.”
LPS sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder stopped three shots.
The Phoenix host Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 2, COLUMBUS 1
Columbus 0 1 — 1
Luther Prep 2 0 — 2
First half — LP: Taucheck (K. Schoeneck), 9:00; Taucheck (K. Schoeneck), 23:00.
Second half — C: Olson, 82:00.
Saves: C (Diaz) 3; LP (Schroeder) 3.
