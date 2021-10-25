ANKENY, Iowa -- In the inaugural NCCAA North Region Championships, both Maranatha Cross Country teams rolled into Ankeny, executed the race strategy to perfection, and captured both NCCAA North Region titles with just 39 combined points.
The Sabercats Women's Team held off seven-time national champions, Moody Bible Institute, en route to a first-place finish with 24 total points - just nine points shy of the possible minimum. Abby Doak finished second place behind North Central's Elizabeth Lofstad, and Sierra John (4th) and Abby Gilliam (7th) broke into the Top 7 and the subsequent NCCAA North Region All-Region selections. Gilliam's time of 22:34 was good enough to land her in the Program Top 20 - coming in at the 19th-fastest 5K time in program history. Katie Jean Lingle and Lydia Neubert also finished in the top 10 places, coming in at 9th and 10th, respectively.
Ashley Brungard and Katelynn Nutzhorn met the 5K Nationals-qualifying standard in the win, as they both broke the 24:30. This was the first 5K of the season for the squad, who used this to establish a point of comparison to the next 5K: NCCAA DII Nationals.
The Sabercats were the only full squad in the Men's 8K, so the North Region title was theirs by default, as long as they finished the race without disqualification. That didn't stop them from running their fastest time this season - just 2:26:52 as a team. Jeremy Fopma paced Jordan Hoffmann for about the first half the race before pulling away to beat his teammate by a minute and a half. Behind Fopma and Hoffmann came Jefferson Rupert and Josiah Cochran, as the Sabercats swept the top four overall finishes. Drew Smith was closing in and grabbed the 7th and final spot on the All-Region placements, and the Sabercats had executed the game plan to perfection.
On paper, the Sabercats were expected to win both races, but they still executed the game plan, set some season-bests times, and created a surge of momentum heading into NCCAA Nationals.
