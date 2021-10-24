LAKE MILLS -- There are lots of ways to break a tie in sports. Few are as enticing and provide the edge-of-your-seat excitement of a penalty kick shootout.
Sixth-seeded Luther Prep beat the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team 1-1 (3-2 in penalty kicks) to win Saturday afternoon's WIAA Division 4 regional final held at Lake Mills High School.
Warrior senior Kyle Main scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute after the Phoenix (8-9-2 overall) committed a hand ball in the box. LPS junior midfielder/forward Mason Busse got around the keeper off a pass over the defense by junior defender Nain Palacios for the equalizer in the 84th minute.
Two 10-minute overtime sessions resulted in the score still deadlocked at one apiece.
In PKs, Phoenix junior goalie Aleksei Soloviyov allowed shots by Main and freshman Easton Wolfram to get by him before stopping successive shots by sophomores Archer Chaudhary, Josh Hecht and Josh Krenke.
Warrior senior goalie Calvin Geerdts allowed a goal by junior defender Adair Pineda before Palacios hit the post in the second round. Senior defender Jeremiah Bain also hit the post, putting Lakeside up 2-1 through three rounds. Phoenix senior midfielder Matthew Koelpin then connected in the fourth round to tie things at two and senior midfielder/forward Johannes Bourman won it with a fifth-round score.
“Lakeside Lutheran is a great team and are well coached - they played an excellent game," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "I’m very happy for our guys for giving all they had out on that field.”
Luther Prep, which lost at home to Lakeside 2-1 in last season's regional final, didn't exactly enter the postseason firing on all cylinders, having posted an 0-3-2 record to close the regular season before ousting 11th-seeded River Valley, 2-0, on Thursday in the semis.
The Warriors, who lost the first meeting between these programs 1-0 on Sept. 21, conclude the season with a 10-7-4 overall record.
"We controlled the game for much of the first half, but Luther Prep's defense kept us from getting many shots on goal," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Prep came out of halftime with a lot of intensity and evened the game out. We struggled to get control in the midfield at times.
"An unfortunate slip allowed Prep to tap in a bobbled ball at the end of the second half. In both overtime halves, the teams played shoulder to shoulder, but it all came down to penalties. After we went up 2-1, we would miss our final three while Prep would finish their final two to take home the regional championship.
"A disappointing ending to an exciting and promising year. We will miss all of the seniors that gave so much to this program."
This is Luther Prep's first regional championship since 2018.
The Phoenix play at second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
LUTHER PREP 1, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Luther Prep 0 1 -- 1
Lakeside 1 0 -- 1
First half: LL -- Main, 39:33 (PK).
Second half: LPS -- Busse (Palacios), 83:14.
Saves: LP (Soloviyov) 6; LL (Geerdts) 7.
Shots on goal: LP 8, LL 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.