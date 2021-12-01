JOHNSON CREEK — Shelby Buwalda scored 12 points for Central Wisconsin Christian in a 37-32 victory over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Senior guard Lexi Swanson led Johnson Creek (0-2) with a game-high 20 points and added nine rebounds and five steals.

CWC 37, JOHNSON CREEK 32

CWC 19 18 — 37

Johnson Creek 16 16 — 32

CWC (fg ft-fta tp) — VanderWerff 5 0-0 10, Abel 4 0-3 8, Slings 0 1-3 1, Buwalda 5 1-2 12, Ritzema 0 0-2 0, Braskamp 0 0-1 0, E. Hoffman 2 0-1 6 Totals 16 2-12 37

JC (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 3, Swanson 8 3-6 20, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Rue 0 3-8 3, Walk 2 0-0 4 Totals 12 6-14 32

Three-point goals — CWC (Buwalda, E. Hoffman 2), JC (Whitehouse, Swanson)

Total fouls — CWC 15, JC 14

Recommended for you

Load comments