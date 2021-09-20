JEFFERSON -- Luther Prep swept the doubles flights in a 4-3 nonconference victory over the Jefferson girls tennis team at JHS on Monday.
The Phoenix (9-3 overall) got their other point at No. 1 singles, where Katie Schmidt beat Gracie Niebler 4-6, 6-2, 15-13.
"Gracie was able to hold off Katie several times in the super tiebreaker and didn't have any match points," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "Gracie did her thing and played well. Proud of her."
At No. 1 doubles, Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck beat Julie Arellano and Kieran O'Reilly 6-3, 6-3. Rebekah Schroeder and Elise Schmidt (No. 2 flight) topped Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick 6-1, 6-2. Desirae Pugh and Kate Schmidt earned a 7-5, 7-5 decision over Aurelia Rutkowski and Bre Mengel.
"One doubles looked good again but came up short," Rogers said. "Three doubles was close all the way. Nobody was up more than two games during the sets, we just couldn't pull it off.
This is a match we could have had. Few close matches and we only won one."
The Eagles (11-10) won the other three singles flights, including a 6-0, 6-2 win by Meghan Magner over Emma Slayton at the No. 2 flight. Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 flight) edged Moira Schulz 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 while Alexa Medina defeated Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner 6-4, 6-2.
"Magner looked really sharp tonight and beat a good opponent," Rogers said. "Duddeck is becoming the queen of three setters. She was down 8-4 in the third set tiebreaker and won six in a row. She has really good success in the tiebreakers. She stays the course, believes in herself and goes from there. Alexa started to move the ball around a little bit to wear down her opponent. That paid off for her."
