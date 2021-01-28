HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl scored 26 points for Hustisford’s boys basketball team in a 78-40 win over Valley Christian on Thursday.
Kuehl added six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Hustisford (9-1). Senior center Alex Eggleston added another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Junior point guard Gavin Thimm had 15 points, nine assists, three steals and two blocks. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer had five assists and two steals. Junior forward Blake Peplinski had eight points, five assists and five rebounds.
"Nice win on Parents' Night,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Everybody got good playing time, and we had 26 assists. Alex had a nice game inside with a double-double again. Gavin played extremely well again. He's been a spark plug. Dylan is so consistent and so smooth. You don’t even realize he’s scoring so much until the end of the game.
"Our posts are multi-dimensional players. We’ve got a lot of those. Blake got hot from the outside (with two 3s) and Brody Thimm hit one."
Hustisford plays at Horicon on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 78, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40
Valley Christian 18 22 — 40
Hustisford 37 41 — 78
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta pts) — Kehoe 0 1-2 1, Humiston 3 1-3 8, Wade 3 0-0 6, Geffers 4 0-3 10, Giannapoulos 2 2-7 6, Westphal 2 1-2 7, Francis 0 1-2 1 Totals 15 5-17 40
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — J. Peplinski 1 0-0 3, Kaemmerer 1 0-0 3, B. Thimm 3 0-0 7, G. Thimm 5 4-5 15, Kuehl 12 0-1 26, Eggleston 8 0-1 16, Bl. Peplinski 3 0-0 8 Totals 33 4-6 78
Three-point goals — VC (Humiston 1, Geffers 2, Westphal 2), H (J. Peplinski 1, Kaemmerer 1, B. Thimm 1, G. Thimm 1, Kuehl 2, Bl. Peplinski 2)
Total fouls — VC 10, H 13
