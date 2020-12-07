ORFORDVILLE — The Johnson Creek girls basketball team opened up Trailways South play with a 40-32 defeat to Parkview Monday at Parkview High School.
The Bluejays (0-4, 0-1) were led by two eight-point scorers in Josey Whitehouse and Trinity Vallo.
Vallo connected on two 3-pointers in the loss.
Brittany Rue and Hannah Budig both added six points for Johnson Creek.
The Bluejays trailed by just two at halftime (15-13) before Parkview had a 25-point second quarter.
PARKVIEW 40,
JOHNSON CREEK 32
Johnson Creek 13 19 — 32
Parkview 15 25 — 40
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitehouse 4 0-1 10, Budig 2 1-2 6, Swanson 1 2-2 4, Rue 2 2-4 6, Vallo 2 2-2 8. Totals — 11 7-11 32
Parkview (fg ftm-fta pts) — Burreel 0 1-2 1, Meyers 4 2-4 10, Mielke 2 0-0 5, Cox 3 0-0 6, Olin 5 1-2 11, P. Stark 1 0-0 2, Marcellus 2 1-2 5. Totals — 17 5-12 40
3-pointers — JC (Budig, Vallo 2) 3, P (Mielke) 1. Total fouls — JC 17P 19
