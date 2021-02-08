EDGERTON -- Senior point guard Clayton Jenny led all scorers with 29 points as Edgerton defeated the visiting Luther Prep boys basketball team 87-75 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Edgerton hit its first seven shots of the second half, including four 3-pointers to quickly build a double-digit lead after things were knotted at 33 at the halftime break.
Luther Prep (6-11) cut a 22-point deficit to six but couldn't claw closer as the Crimson Tide, who have spent much of the season ranked in the Associated Press Division 2 poll and are currently 11th, went 13-for-14 at the line down the stretch.
Junior guard Tom Balge scored a career-high 28 points, which included four shots from beyond the arc, four 3-point plays and 18 second-half points.
"He has very good body control going to basket and can absorb contact," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "He does a good job of finishing."
Senior guard Atticus Lawrenz finished with a career-best 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in the second stanza.
"He's been playing confidently the last few games," Kieselhorst said. "Instead of starting I like him coming off the bench because he gives us an extra boost when we might be stagnant from a scoring standpoint. His confidence level is at a nice high right now having scored in double digits three of the last four games."
Junior guard Connor Coombs tallied 26 points for the Crimson Tide (19-4).
"They have a high octane type team and are very energetic," Kieselhorst said. "You can see why Jenny is top 25 in scoring in the state. He has nice moves and there's guys complementing him too. Coombs had three 3s in the first half which made us step out.
"In the second half, they wanted to get Jenny open with isolations and picks. Their first play was a backdoor cut and our guy lost him.
"Jenny is quick and elusive. He does a nice job moving without the ball. His teammates do a nice job finding him on backdoor cuts. At times it looks like he's going to dish it off but he attacks, especially going to the right which we didn't do a good job negating. We wanted to push him to his left. He got to the basket and found someone or scored himself. He moves well on the court without the ball and is always involved."
Balge, Shevey and junior guard Judd Guse all hit shots for the Phoenix to cut into the second-half lead.
Shevey knocked down three first-half 3-pointers and Balge scored going to the hoop, leading to a nip-and-tuck game at the break.
"We had six 3s in the first half," Kieselhorst said. "That really opened it up for Balge and (Thomas) Koelpin to drive to the basket and have success."
Koelpin, a junior forward, added 10 points and Kieselhorst credited senior forward David Baumann for forcing turnovers by making hustle plays and being strong underneath the bucket for offensive rebounds.
The Phoenix travel to face Lake Mills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
EDGERTON 87, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 75
Luther Prep 33 42 — 75
Edgerton 33 54 — 87
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 6 2-2 17, Lawrenz 2 0-0 6, Balge 8 8-12 28, Guse 1 0-0 3, Koelpin 4 2-2 10, Montgomery 2 0-1 4, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 3, Baumann 1 2-6 4. Totals 25 14-23 75.
EDGERTON — Knauf 4 3-5 11, Jenny 8 12-15 29, D. Hanson 3 5-6 13, Coombs 8 4-5 26, Fox 2 4-6 8. Totals 25 27-35 87.
3-point goals: LP 11 (Balge 4, Shevey 3, Lawrenz 2, Guse 1, Fitzsimmons 1); E 9 (Coombs 6, D. Hanson 2, Jenny 1). Total fouls: LP 29; E 19. Fouled out: Lawrenz, Montgomery.
