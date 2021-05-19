WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys and girls track and field teams won several events at the Waterloo quadrangular on Tuesday.
The Warrior boys won 13 events.
First place finishers for Lakeside included Kyle Main in the 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.42), Cameron Weiland in the 800 (2:11.46), Christian Schmidt in the 100 hurdles (15.67) and 300 hurdles (43.78), the 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, Jonah Heyerholm, Alex Reinke and Main in 45.20, the 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Caleb Andrews, Jay Yahnke and Sturgill in 1:36.64, the 1,600 relay team of Tyler Greens, Mark Garcia, Karsten Grundahl and Weiland in 3:49.29, the 3,200 relay team of Nate Krenke, Isaiah Minning, Jonathan Abel and Weiland in 9:10.66, Ben Buxa in the shot put (42-5 1/2) and discus (116-0), Jameson Schmidt in the long jump (17-10) and Seth Veers in the triple jump (38-1 1/2).
Lakeside’s girls won eight events.
Winners included Harmony Schmidt in the 100 (14.41), Paige Krahn in the 800 (2:42.78), Natalie Raymond in the 1,600 (6:29.65), the 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Schmidt in 54.97, the 800 relay team of Vanderhoof, Marissa Duddeck, Claire Heinrich and Evelyn Schauer in 1:59.31, the 1,600 relay team of Hadley Wendorff, Raymond, Natalie Punzel and Abigail Minning in 4:47.50, the 3,200 relay team of Mya Hemling, Elida Nerothin, Minning and Punzel in 11:34.39, and Evelyn Schauer in the pole vault (7-6).
Waterloo’s Brooke Mosher won the girls long jump (14-11 1/2).
