JUNEAU — Jake Willett led all scorers with 28 points as Stockbridge defeated Dodgeland boys basketball team 73-62 on Friday.
Stockbridge (16-3) closed the first half on an 8-0 run and took a 12-point lead into halftime. Dodgeland (4-11) cut it to six in the second half, but no closer.
Senior forward Sy Otte’s double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds led the Trojans. Caden Brugger added 14 points. Dilan Fenner added 14 points, five assists and four steals.
“Sy picked up his third foul late in the first half, when it was a four-point game, and then their press got to us,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said.
Dodgeland hosts Lourdes on Tuesday.
STOCKBRIDGE 73, DODGELAND 62
Stockbridge 38 35 — 73
Dodgeland 26 36 — 62
Stockbridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Cullen 7 0-0 14, Holzer 2 0-0 6, Piper 0 1-2 1, Smith 2 1-2 7, Willst 11 6-8 28, Bunnell 2 2-2 7, Funk 2 0-0 6, Daun 1 2-4 4 Totals 27 12-18 73
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 8 3-4 19, Brugger 4 3-5 14, Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Fenner 6 0-1 14, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Appenfeldt 3 3-6 9 Totals 24 9-16 62
Three-point goals — S (Holzer 2, Smith 2, Bunnell 1, Funk 2), D (Brugger 3, Fenner 2)
Total fouls — S 15, D 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.