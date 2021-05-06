FALL RIVER — Morgan Kehl pitched a one-hit shutout and helped her own cause with three hits and three RBIs as Hustisford/Dodgeland beat Fall River 17-1 on Tuesday.
Ally Roberts homered for Hustisford/Dodgeland. Kira Schall added a triple and two RBIs.
Kehl struck out eight in a complete-game decision.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 17, FALL RIVER 1
Husty/Dodge 211 330 7 — 17 14 0
Fall River 100 000 0 — 1 1 4
Pitching — HD (Kehl W, 7-1-1-1-8-0), FR (Tramburg L, 5-7-10-4-1-6, Morton 2-4-7-3-2-3)
Leading hitters — HD (Schall 3B, Soter 3x5, 2B, RBI, Kehl 3x5, 2B, 3BI, Roberts 2x3, HR, 2BI, Petges 2x4 ) FR (Fietz HR)
