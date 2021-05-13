CHICAGO — In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Brooke Mosher of Waterloo High School as its 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin Volleyball Player of the Year. Mosher is the first Gatorade Wisconsin Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Waterloo High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Mosher as Wisconsin’s best high school volleyball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in May, Mosher joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including USA Volleyball players Kayla Banwarth (2006-07, Wahlert High School, Iowa), Alisha Glass (2005-06, Leland Public High School, Mich.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb.) and Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.).
The 6-foot senior setter and outside hitter compiled 463 kills and 385 assists this past season, leading the Pirates (26-5) to the Division 3 state championship match. Mosher also recorded 254 digs, 67 service aces and 51 blocks while posting a kill percentage of .542 and a hitting percentage of .408. Ranked as the nation’s No. 36 recruit in the Class of 2021 by PrepVolleyball.com, Mosher is a three-time Division 3 First Team All-State selection. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,992 kills, 1,687 assists and 1,063 digs.
Mosher has volunteered locally with Box of Balloons, which creates birthday boxes for children in need. She has also donated her time at the Waterloo Food Pantry and as a youth volleyball coach. “Playing both setter and hitter, Brooke is really dynamic on the court,” said Caitie Ratkowski, head coach of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School. “She had a huge impact on Waterloo’s success.”
Mosher has maintained a 3.89 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Illinois this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Mosher joins recent Gatorade Wisconsin Volleyball Players of the Year Aubrey Hamilton (2019-20, Arrowhead High School), Maddie Koch (2018-19, Ashwaubenon High School), Brooke Andersen (2017-18, Lake Country Lutheran High School), and Mariah Whalen (2016-17, Newman Catholic High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Mosher has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Mosher is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.
To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.
To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade.
