Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger didn’t have to sit through a ridiculous coin flip this time.
One week after receiving the No. 2 seed on a tie-breaking procedural flip at the sectional, top-ranked Hustisford outscored sectional foes Stockbridge and Monticello by a combined 152-71 to reach the Division 5 state boys basketball tournament. When it came time for that seeding meeting, the Falcons received the No. 1 seed and take a 16-3 record into a state semifinal against fourth-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) on Thursday morning at 9:05 a.m. at the La Crosse Center.
Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4) earned the No. 2 seed and will face third-seeded Green Bay NEW Lutheran (16-10) in the other semifinal in the following game. The winners play for the title at 7:05 p.m.
Wauzeka-Steuben won the Ridge & Valley Conference with a 12-2 record and brings a five-game winning streak into the contest. The Hornets are led by Upper Iowa University recruit Gavin Ralph, a 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward who averages 18.8 points and 10.1 rebounds with a team-best 36 steals and 20 blocks shots. Sophomore guard Caydon Lomas (11.8 ppg.) and junior guard/forward Garrett Kapinus (11.1 ppg.) are Ralph’s primary targets for assists.
The question for Hustisford entering the game: Is Wauzeka-Steuben a team like Monticello, which had one great scoring threat in 6-4 senior guard Peter Gustafson and which the Falcons beat 70-43, or more like a Cambria-Friesland, which had guard Kobe Smit and forward Griffin Hart and forced the Falcons to grind out a 59-53 win in the regional final?
“They are a combination,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “They have similar players in that they have one main player like Monticello, but they will give us way more issues than Monticello did. Their best player is more ‘C-F-like’ than just a shooter.
“He’s a really tough player, and he’s their leading rebounder and assist guy. He makes his teammates a lot better than the other guy did. (Gustafson) was one-dimensional. Their supporting players are all small. Ralph is 6-4 and a stud. He’s supposed to be one of the top players in the state rest are 6-1 and under.”
The Hornets, who are making the program’s second appearance after finishing 0-1 in 2011, average 62.8 points per game.
“They don’t have a lot of set plays,” Hopfinger said. “One guy is penetrating and dishing. (Ralph) gets to basket, or their guys cut automatically. They are good at knowing which guy should cut to the basket. I don’t foresee them getting lot of 3s with our man-to-man defense, unless we can’t control him. Then, we would have to go to a zone. We used a zone against Luther Prep and it really worked.”
Wauzeka-Steuben favors zone defense against tougher opponents, so that’s what the Falcons expect to see.
“We went over both (man and zone) in practice,” Hopfinger said. if we can play at our pace, and do the things we are good at — getting ball inside and finishing strong — we’ll be fine. I hope it doesn’t come down to relying on the outside shot. We have shooters, but it wasn’t critical for us in the playoffs. Other teams, if they don’t hit their 3s, they are screwed.”
Hopfinger considers McDonell and Green Bay NEW Lutheran to be more balanced squads.
The McDonell Macks are led by senior guards Logan Hughes (14.4 ppg, 5.2 rebounds) and Jake Siegenthaler (13.6 ppg, 4.7 rebounds), sophomore guard Eddie Mittermeyer (9.7 ppg) and senior forward Tanner Opsal (7.1 ppg, 7.5 rebounds). Green Bay NEW Lutheran is led by senior forward Marshall Bukowski (19.3 ppg, 7.6 rebounds) and sophomore forward Tristan Lynch (11.6 ppg, 5.9 rebounds), but are close to having five averaging double figures with junior guard Lucas Dhein (9.6 ppg), senior guard Elijah Lange (9.4 ppg) and sophomore Elijah Meerstein (8.4 ppg). The Blazers are ball hawks with a tournament best 247 steals entering Thursday’s action. They also lead in 3-pointers with 150 while the Macks have hit 126.
“Green Bay NEW Lutheran shoots lights out,” Hopfinger said. “McDonell has three guys who can shoot lights out. None of them can match us in size. Will our size beat their scoring? At the state tournament, nobody is going to be weak. We need to stop the big stud in the morning. We just want to get to that night game.”
Hustisford averages a tournament best 69.1 points per game. Senior guard Dylan Kuehl averages 23.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and leads the team with 32 steals along with 84 assists. Junior point guard Gavin Thimm averages 14.5 points per game and leads the team in assists with 98 to go with 31 steals.
Senior center Alex Eggleston averages 10.8 points and nine rebounds per game to go with a team-best 52 blocks. Senior forward Brody Thimm averages 6.8 points per game. Junior forward Blake Peplinski averages 6.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and had 25 steals. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer averages 3.2 points per game and has 26 steals.
