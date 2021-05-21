McKenna Grossman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Taylor Roughen threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 15, as the Lake Mills softball team beat Luther Prep 7-0 in a Capitol North game at LPS on Thursday.
The L-Cats (11-2, 6-1 Capitol) scored three times in the second inning, adding four more in the fifth. Lake Mills remains tied atop the league standings with Poynette, which beat Lakeside Lutheran 10-1 on Thursday.
"Conference wins are always important, both for giving ourselves a chance to win the title as well as seeding position for playoffs," Lake Mills softball Jim Clift said. "As a coach, I know I start to sound like a broken record, but Taylor owned the pitcher's circle again tonight. Prep got the bat on the ball a little bit more, but not much. A 15 strikeout-shutout is masterful.
"Offensively, we are getting the job done and consistently hitting in the double digits, but we are always looking to raise our bar to pressure our opponents."
Roughen, who was 2-for-4 and scored a run, walked none and faced two over the minimum while throwing 77 pitches. LPS leadoff hitter Kristine Deisinger singled to open the first inning. From there, Roughen retired 21 of the next 22 hitters, with the lone baserunner coming via an error.
Grossman's two-RBI double opened the scoring and Tessa Kottwitz followed with a run-scoring single in the second. Roughen doubled to left to lead off the fifth, stealing third and scoring a sacrifice fly by Avery Chilson. A two-out error allowed Ava Klienfelt to score and Grossman plated Taylor Wollin with a single for the final margin.
Syd Schwartz was 2-for-3 for the L-Cats, who are ranked second in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll for Division 3.
Phoenix starter Andrea Bortulin allowed two earned on 11 hits in seven frames and took the loss.
Luther Prep travels to face Shoreland Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Lake Mills hosts Lourdes Academy today at 4:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 7, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 030 040 0 — 7 11 1
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-15-0); LP: A. Bortulin (L; 7-11-7-4-0-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Grossman 3x3 (2B), Roughen 2x4 (2B), Schwartz 2x3.
