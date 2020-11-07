RANDOLPH — Luther Prep's football team won its fourth consecutive game on Friday, defeating host Randolph 35-0 to conclude the regular season.
The Phoenix (4-2) led 21-0 at halftime, churning out 142 rushing yards on 33 attempts.
Randolph managed only three first downs and lost three fumbles.
"We were led by our defense," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "They did a great job of shutting down their strengths with the dive and quarterback keep to the pitch. We rallied to the ball and our defense led us through.
"Our offense had some solid drives and put some plays together. They were 0-for-9 on third downs and that was the big key."
The LPS offensive line created holes for tailbacks Jon Holtz and Rees Roecker.
"It all starts up front and our guys blocked and held onto their blocks," Gregorius said. "Holtz and Roecker squired through holes. It starts with Jonathan Wiedenhoeft, David Baumann, Timothy Manning, Yuri Soloviyov and Andrew Esmay playing well up front."
Luther Prep had 156 passing yards en route to topping the Rockets (5-2), a Division 7 school that averages more than 30 points a game.
Luther Prep, the largest school in Division 4, begins the two-week WIAA football playoffs next week.
"Our guys have a lot of excitement about being in the playoffs, excitement with getting this win and getting to play next week," Gregorius said. "Guys were excited with the win and for who they were going to play."
LUTHER PREP 35,
RANDOLPH 0
Luther Prep 7 14 14 0 — 35
Randolph 0 0 0 0 — 0
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LP 17, R 3.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LP 33-142; R 22-34.
Passing yards — LP 156; R 19.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LP 13-22-1; R 4-10-1.
Penalties-yards — LP 4-16; R 0-0.
Fumbles lost — LP 2; R 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.