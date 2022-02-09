agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 9, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE’S AUTOHigh scores: Nate Saeger 802 (287), Andrew Jonas 774 (279), Jeremy Wolfe 773 (279), Ed Laatsch 757 (278), Jake Sell 742 (258), Josh Kaufmann 737 (267), Pete Richter 733 (259), Brad Sabol 729 (267), Andy Bunkoske 719 (279), Cody Kruesel 715 (268), Brad Ziemer 707 (248), Chris Kaufmann 702 (278), Scott Wolfgram 696 (258), Shawn Bresnehan 689 (242), DJ Kruesel 687 (236), Mark Oiler 685 (264), Randy Burgardt 683 (267), Brock Sabol 682 (256), Randy Kroll 680 (266), Jason Peirick 679 (267), Jonathan Kaufmann 678 (257), Mark Peters 674 (245), Jake Hermanson 672 (267), Tom Lulewicz 667 (233), Keven Roethle 659 (247), Ed Wolff 659 (247), Bill Borchardt 657 (244), Bruce Martin 654 (254), John Foltz 654 (258), Todd Saeger 652 (245), John Quinn 646 (279), Kadan Jablonski 643 (237), Lukas Saeger 643 (237), Aaron Schadt 638 (236), Mark Herold 631 (228), Paul Neis 631 (223), Tyler Arbogast 631 (245), Brad Ebert 627 (223), Robert Wolfgram 624 (236), Mike Kasten 622 (236), Eric Hill 621 (267), Marty Schneidewind 618 (224), Derrick Heiser 618 (244), Mitch Mosher 616 (234), Wes Umland 609 (255), Ben Nalied 607 (222), Jeff Koeffler 607 (225), Tom Fredrick 604 (230), George Sabol 602 (216)Standings;Pts.Division 1Pineapple Express;21Drafty Cellar;16Revolution Pro Shop;1518/North;12JG Custom Carpentry;11Crank Shafts;10.5ZBM;8Wolff Pack 2;7Watertown Bowl;6Division 2Wolff Pack 1;17Who’d We Hang;14Incredibowls;12.5G&B Construction;12Koplin Excavating;11Rednex Pro Shop;9Hisel Flooring;93 Ducks Pub;2TROUBLE ON 26High scores — Men: Kadan Jablonski 792 (300, 236, 256), DJ Kruesel 741 (257, 238, 246), Terry Strandell 705 (223, 258, 224), Mike Gudenkauf 672 (201, 245, 226), Jake Sell 666 (214, 215, 237), Brad Ziemer 636 (238, 231), Doug Ketelhohn 624 (211, 210, 203), Travis Haas 616 (222, 215), AJ Ritschke 611 (248), Brad Dantuma 607 (241). Women: Dee Ziemer 627 (259), Jacqueline Fritz 624 (220, 236), Sue Gillingham 538 (214)Standings;Pts.Division 1Ultimate Landscaping;43Gudenkauf Farms;41Rosy Lane Holsteins;33Drafty Misfits;28Schaefer’s Soft Water;23Division 2Hair by Ashley Anne;41Wasted Management;32Do Right Concrete;26Watertown Bowl;25Fathead’s Country Campers;23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Theder professional, funny, special Alleged bank robber wears GPS bracelet during incident Fire causes more than $42,500 damage to city home Richard R. "Dick" Schumann Watertown man sentenced for drug-related offenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
