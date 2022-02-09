WAYNE’S AUTO

High scores: Nate Saeger 802 (287), Andrew Jonas 774 (279), Jeremy Wolfe 773 (279), Ed Laatsch 757 (278), Jake Sell 742 (258), Josh Kaufmann 737 (267), Pete Richter 733 (259), Brad Sabol 729 (267), Andy Bunkoske 719 (279), Cody Kruesel 715 (268), Brad Ziemer 707 (248), Chris Kaufmann 702 (278), Scott Wolfgram 696 (258), Shawn Bresnehan 689 (242), DJ Kruesel 687 (236), Mark Oiler 685 (264), Randy Burgardt 683 (267), Brock Sabol 682 (256), Randy Kroll 680 (266), Jason Peirick 679 (267), Jonathan Kaufmann 678 (257), Mark Peters 674 (245), Jake Hermanson 672 (267), Tom Lulewicz 667 (233), Keven Roethle 659 (247), Ed Wolff 659 (247), Bill Borchardt 657 (244), Bruce Martin 654 (254), John Foltz 654 (258), Todd Saeger 652 (245), John Quinn 646 (279), Kadan Jablonski 643 (237), Lukas Saeger 643 (237), Aaron Schadt 638 (236), Mark Herold 631 (228), Paul Neis 631 (223), Tyler Arbogast 631 (245), Brad Ebert 627 (223), Robert Wolfgram 624 (236), Mike Kasten 622 (236), Eric Hill 621 (267), Marty Schneidewind 618 (224), Derrick Heiser 618 (244), Mitch Mosher 616 (234), Wes Umland 609 (255), Ben Nalied 607 (222), Jeff Koeffler 607 (225), Tom Fredrick 604 (230), George Sabol 602 (216)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Pineapple Express;21

Drafty Cellar;16

Revolution Pro Shop;15

18/North;12

JG Custom Carpentry;11

Crank Shafts;10.5

ZBM;8

Wolff Pack 2;7

Watertown Bowl;6

Division 2

Wolff Pack 1;17

Who’d We Hang;14

Incredibowls;12.5

G&B Construction;12

Koplin Excavating;11

Rednex Pro Shop;9

Hisel Flooring;9

3 Ducks Pub;2

TROUBLE ON 26

High scores — Men: Kadan Jablonski 792 (300, 236, 256), DJ Kruesel 741 (257, 238, 246), Terry Strandell 705 (223, 258, 224), Mike Gudenkauf 672 (201, 245, 226), Jake Sell 666 (214, 215, 237), Brad Ziemer 636 (238, 231), Doug Ketelhohn 624 (211, 210, 203), Travis Haas 616 (222, 215), AJ Ritschke 611 (248), Brad Dantuma 607 (241). Women: Dee Ziemer 627 (259), Jacqueline Fritz 624 (220, 236), Sue Gillingham 538 (214)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Ultimate Landscaping;43

Gudenkauf Farms;41

Rosy Lane Holsteins;33

Drafty Misfits;28

Schaefer’s Soft Water;23

Division 2

Hair by Ashley Anne;41

Wasted Management;32

Do Right Concrete;26

Watertown Bowl;25

Fathead’s Country Campers;23

Recommended for you

Load comments