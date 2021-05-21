Sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck scored twice and the Luther Prep girls soccer team used a quick start to top visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 5-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (4-1-1, 3-0-1 Capitol) led 3-0 early in the first half. Junior midfielder Liz Rutschow scored an 11th-minute goal assisted by junior midfielder/defender Rachel Schoeneck. Katie Schoeneck found the back of the net in the 17th minute, assisted by Rachel Schoeneck, and senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck scored unassisted a minute later. Katie Schoeneck added an unassisted goal in the latter stages of the first half to make it 4-1.
“We had another nice game today,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
“We got many good looks at the goal. After converting four goals in the first half, the challenge was to keep playing hard.
“The control was a little sloppy in the second half, and that resulted in giving up a second goal. This was the first time we have had to play in some heat and humidity, so I was happy with the effort, and another conference win.”
The Phoenix keep pace atop the league standings with Sugar River, which entered play Thursday 3-0-0 in conference and Lake Mills (2-0-1).
LPS sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder made nine saves.
The Phoenix play at Brookfield Academy on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in a nonconference match.
LUTHER PREP 5,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
Cambridge/Deerfield 1 1 — 2
Luther Prep 4 1 — 5
First half — LP: Rutschow (R. Schoeneck), 11:00; K. Schoeneck (R. Schoeneck), 17:00; Taucheck, 18:00; CD: Buehler, 30:00; LP: K. Schoeneck.
Second half — CD: Rodriguez, 66:00; LP: own goal, 67:00.
Saves: CD (Graffin) 8; LP (Schroeder) 9.
