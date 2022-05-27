HORICON — Lizzie Gibbs got out of a jam in the seventh inning as second-seeded Horicon beat visiting and third-seeded Waterloo 11-9 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final softball game Thursday.

Abbie Gier scored via error with two away in the Pirate seventh. With runners on second and third, Gibbs got Waterloo leadoff hitter Ava Jaehnke to fly out to center field to end it.

The Marshladies (19-6) seized control with six runs in the fifth, pulling ahead 9-5. Horicon drew five walks in the inning and Gibbs and Paige Boerk both delivered two-run singles.

Kamden Fitzgerald led off the Waterloo (15-5) sixth with a single and scored on a ground out by Gier. With two away in the inning, Jaehnke singled in a run and Michaela Riege hit the second or her two home runs — a two-run blast to left — to get the Pirates within 9-8.

Ella Vorlob lined a double into left, plating two, with two outs in the Horicon sixth to make it 11-8.

Waterloo led briefly in the fifth, 4-3, after a run-scoring double by Jaehnke and two-run shot to left off the bat of Riege, who finished with five RBIs.

Gibbs gave Horicon the lead for good with aforementioned two-run single in the fifth.

The Pirates say goodbye to eight seniors, a group that was the backbone of the program for the last several seasons.

Horicon hosts fourth-seeded Johnson Creek or eighth-seeded Parkview in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal.

HORICON 11, WATERLOO 9

Waterloo 001 034 1 — 9 14 3

Horicon 012 062 x — 11 9 5

Leading hitters — W: Jaehnke 2x5 (2B), Riege 3x4 (2 HR, 5 RBI), Freund 2x4, Huebner 2x4 (2 2B), Marty (2B); H: Boerk 2x4, Reinwald 2x3, Vorlob 2x4 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Marty L; 6-9-11-10-6-2; H: Gibbs W; 7-14-9-8-0-1.

