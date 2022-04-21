Luther Prep junior forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck (2) pushes up during a Capitol Conference girls soccer match against Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday at LPS. Schoeneck scored a first half goal for the Phoenix, who won 2-0.
Katie Schoeneck and Moira Schulz scored goals for Luther Prep’s girls soccer team in a 2-0 Capitol Conference victory over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday at Grinwald Park.
Schoeneck converted a penalty kick at the 13-minute mark. Schulz scored off an assist from Aquila Palacios at 52 minutes.
Reba Schroeder made three saves for Luther Prep (1-1-1).
“Our home game was played at Grinwald Park, because our field is still too wet for competition.,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
“We started off well with most of the possession which eventually led to six first half corner kicks. Although we couldn’t convert on any of them, we did manage to get Katie free in the box who was tripped from behind, earning her a penalty kick, which she converted for the first goal.
“In the second half, we played a little bit sloppier, but managed to give a nice through ball to Moira, who finished with a perfectly placed shot to the low near post. Overall a nice first win.”
Luther Prep takes on Lake Country Lutheran today at Grinwald Park.
