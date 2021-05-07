Emma Jo Peck struck out nine and allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout for Columbus in a 14-0 victory at Luther Prep in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (0-4 overall and Capitol North) had three hits, including one apiece by Andrea Bortulin, Emma Bortulin and Abby Pechman, but committed seven errors.
Peck, who was 3-for-4, led off the sixth with a home run to center as the Cardinals plated seven runs in the frame to enact the 10-run rule.
Luther Prep starter Andrea Bortulin allowed six earned and 12 hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking four.
The Phoenix travel to face Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS 14, LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
Columbus 300 317 — 14 12 2
Luther Prep 000 000 — 0 3 7
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: A. Bortulin (L; 5.1-12-14-6-3-4), E. Bortulin (0.2-0-0-0-0-2); C: Peck (W; 6-3-0-0-9-3).
Leading hitters — C: Peck 3x4 (HR), Hayes 2x4 (2B), Dahl 2x3 (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.