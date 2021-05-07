Emma Bortulin

Luther Prep's Emma Bortulin hits a single and reached second on an error during a Capitol North game against Columbus on Thursday at LPS.

 Nate Gilbert

Emma Jo Peck struck out nine and allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout for Columbus in a 14-0 victory at Luther Prep in a Capitol North game on Thursday.

The Phoenix (0-4 overall and Capitol North) had three hits, including one apiece by Andrea Bortulin, Emma Bortulin and Abby Pechman, but committed seven errors.

Peck, who was 3-for-4, led off the sixth with a home run to center as the Cardinals plated seven runs in the frame to enact the 10-run rule.

Luther Prep starter Andrea Bortulin allowed six earned and 12 hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking four.

The Phoenix travel to face Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday at 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS 14, LUTHER PREP 0 (6)

Columbus  300  317  —  14  12  2

Luther Prep  000  000  —  0  3  7

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: A. Bortulin (L; 5.1-12-14-6-3-4), E. Bortulin (0.2-0-0-0-0-2); C: Peck (W; 6-3-0-0-9-3).

Leading hitters — C: Peck 3x4 (HR), Hayes 2x4 (2B), Dahl 2x3 (2B).

Recommended for you

Load comments