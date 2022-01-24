WAUWATOSA — Watertown’s wrestlers placed third at the Wauwatosa dual tournament on Saturday.
Portage won the tournament with a 5-0 record, followed by Wauwatosa West/East (4-1), Watertown (3-2), Manitowoc Lincoln and Wisconsin Lutheran.
Junior Oscar Wilkowski went 5-0 at 145 pounds to earn the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler award. He improved to 20-0.
Also finishing 5-0 to earn gold medals were Mason Fritsche (160) and Braden Holleman (182). Fritsche improved to 23-9 while Holleman upped his record to 29-6.
The Goslings defeated Badger 69-12, Manitowoc Lincoln 62-18 and Wisconsin Lutheran 55-24, then lost to Portage 48-26 and Wauwatosa East/West 39-36.
“I felt we wrestled very well in our first rounds, outscoring our opponents (Manitowoc, Badger, and Wisconsin Lutheran respectively) 185-54,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “We had kids winning matches they weren’t supposed to. We wrestled smart and aggressively, and we believed.
“After lunch, we were still wrestling hard, but we made mistakes that Tosa and Portage were able to exploit. We got pinned in a couple of matches we were winning at the time, and we didn’t pin kids we had on their backs when we needed it. We got beat by more mature teams, but I really can’t fault our effort.
“We just need to start applying the pinning combinations we practice, and being persistent when we can’t win the match in the first period. Patience and persistence must prevail to turn the corner, but I like our chances down the stretch.”
Watertown hosts Milton in a conference dual on Friday.
WATERTOWN 69, BADGER 12
106 — Evan Phillips (B) pinned Finn Mulligan (W) at 1:07
113 — Noe Ugalde (W) received forfeit
120 — Damien Ortega (W) dec. Joey Bortolus (B) 8-1
126 — Hector Ayala (W) received forfeit
132 — Mason Smith (B) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 1:57
138 — Marlon Muniz (W) received forfeit
145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) tech. fall Landon Boyd (B) 17-1 at 2:53
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Eli Brummet (B) at 2:23
160 — Mason Fritsche (W) received forfeit
170 — Owen Sjoberg (W) received forfeit
182 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Cohen McMasters (B) at 2:48
195 — Eric Chairez (W) pinned Evan Phillips (B) at 3:26
220 — Noah Dominguez (W) pinned Ej Gritzner (B) at 1:39
285 — Aaron Finn (W) received forfeit
WATERTOWN 62, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 18
106 — Finn Mulligan (W) major dec. Aythan Thrasher (M) 13-2
113 — Noe Ugalde (W) pinned Jackson Bongle (M) at 5:16
120 — Keaden Niemojuski (M) pinned Damien Ortega (W) at 0:50
126 — Hector Ayala (W) major dec. Edison Huck (M) 12-4
132 — Isaac Moede (M) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 1:46
138 — Marlon Muniz (W) pinned Oscar Estrada (M) at 1:56
145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) received forfeit
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) pinned Easton Becker (M) at 3:41
160 — Mason Fritsche (W) received forfeit
170 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Kade Neumann (M) at 5:12
182 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Evan Vogt (M) at 1:39
195 — Eric Chairez (W) pinned Noah Ayotte (M) at 1:09
220 — Noah Dominguez (W) received forfeit
285 — Gryffin Jonas (M) pinned Aaron Finn (W) at 1:02
WATERTOWN 55, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 24
106 — Amos Ebeling (WL) pinned Finn Mulligan (W) at 3:00
113 — Coen Henn (WL) pinned Noe Ugalde (W) at 1:57
120 — Damien Ortega (W) pinned Collin Doan (WL) at 0:38
126 — Hector Ayala (W) pinned Olivia Ramirez (WL) at 3:00
132 — Braydon Martino (W) received forfeit
138 — Seviyon Doss (WL) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 2:29
145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Henry Brockman (WL) at 1:06
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Nathan Weber (WL) 5-3
160 — Mason Fritsche (W) pinned Sehaj Chand (WL) at 1:46
170 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Deon Reid (WL) at 1:18
182 — Braden Holleman (W) major dec. Brandon Severiano (WL) 11-2
195 — Eric Chairez (W) received forfeit
220 — Noah Dominguez (W) received forfeit
285 — Jordan Jackson (WL) pinned Aaron Finn (W) at 5:48
PORTAGE 48, WATERTOWN 26
106 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Cole Beckett (P) at 0:42
113 — Mahlon Kirk (P) pinned Noe Ugalde (W) at 4:35
120 — Jayson Kreier (P) dec. Damien Ortega (W) 8-6
126 — Chase Beckett (P) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 0:46
132 — Landon Heitmeier (P) dec. Hector Ayala (W) 3-2
138 — Garret Crawford (P) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 4:35
145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Emerson Pease (P) at 2:17
152 — Lowell Arnold (P) pinned Ryan Bergman (W) at 1:48
160 — Mason Fritsche (W) dec. Ozias Aries Gaytan (P) 11-4
170 — Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Jordan Starr (P) at 3:20
182 — Braden Holleman (W) tech. fall James Peters (P) 16-1 at 4:24
195 — Jack Callen (P) pinned Eric Chairez (W) at 0:56
220 — Pierce Kristof (P) pinned Noah Dominguez (W) at 1:49
285 — Javier Moytol-Hernandez (P) pinned Aaron Finn (W) at 1:07
WAUWATOSA WEST/EAST 39, WATERTOWN 36
106 — Nathan Mielke (WWE) p Finn Mulligan (WATE) (Fall 0:34)
113 — Noe Ugalde (W) received forfeit
120 — Oliver Crum (WWE) pinned Damien Ortega (W) at 0:30
126 — Emmet Pease (WWE) dec. Hector Ayala (W) 6-2
132 — Nikita Adamov (WWE) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 0:36
138 — Elliott Tait (WWE) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 0:50
145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Lance Czaplewski (WWE) at 0:52
152 — Ryan Bergman (W) major dec. Jon McFarlin (WWE) 11-1
160 — Mason Fritsche (W) tech. fall Teddy Gifford (WWE) 18-2 at 5:11
170 — Ryan Acker (WWE) pinned Owen Sjoberg (W) at 5:24
182 — Braden Holleman (W) dec. Matthew Brown (WWE) 9-2
195 — Eric Chairez (W) pinned Jimmy Justham (WWE) at 1:32
220 — London Bradley (WWE) pinned Noah Dominguez (W) at 1:46
285 — Aaron Finn (W) received forfeit
