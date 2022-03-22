Waterloo senior guard Eugene Wolff made the second team in Capitol South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.

Wolff led the Pirates in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game.

Belleville won the Capitol South with a 9-1 record, followed by New Glarus at 7-3, Marshall and Wisconsin Heights at 6-4, Cambridge at 2-8 and Waterloo at 0-10.

Capitol South

First Team

Craig Ward, Marshall, Sr.

Carson Syse, Belleville, Sr.

Trevor Syse, Belleville, Sr.

Dain Walter, New Glarus, Sr.

AC Strok, New Glarus, Jr.

Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights, Sr.

Second Team

Andrew Ace, Belleville, Jr.

Reid Truschinski, Marshall, Sr.

Cole Denniston, Marshall, Sr.

Matt Buckman, Cambridge, Fr.

Eugene Wolff, Waterloo, Sr.

Honorable Mention

DeMarcus Conner, Belleville, Jr.

Carter Siegenthaler, New Glarus, Sr.

Weston Parman, Wisconsin Heights, Sr.

Unanimous selection

Recommended for you

Load comments