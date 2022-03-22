Wolff honored in Captiol South boys basketball voting Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Waterloo senior guard Eugene Wolff made the second team in Capitol South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.Wolff led the Pirates in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game.Belleville won the Capitol South with a 9-1 record, followed by New Glarus at 7-3, Marshall and Wisconsin Heights at 6-4, Cambridge at 2-8 and Waterloo at 0-10.Capitol SouthFirst TeamCraig Ward, Marshall, Sr.Carson Syse, Belleville, Sr.Trevor Syse, Belleville, Sr.Dain Walter, New Glarus, Sr.AC Strok, New Glarus, Jr.Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights, Sr.Second TeamAndrew Ace, Belleville, Jr.Reid Truschinski, Marshall, Sr.Cole Denniston, Marshall, Sr.Matt Buckman, Cambridge, Fr.Eugene Wolff, Waterloo, Sr.Honorable MentionDeMarcus Conner, Belleville, Jr.Carter Siegenthaler, New Glarus, Sr.Weston Parman, Wisconsin Heights, Sr.Unanimous selection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 13 years, investigators say they solved dead baby cold case Robert "Bob" T. Cook Rubicon man gets prison time for fight Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Watertown man convicted of causing mental harm to child Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.