Nothing has come easy for Watertown’s boys basketball team this season, and that didn’t change this week.
But progress has been made. The won-loss column is starting to pick up, as is senior forward Nate Gapinski’s scoring average.
Gapinski followed up a season-best 30-point performance in a win at DeForest on Thursday with a 24-point effort to lead the Goslings to a 62-59 victory over Milwaukee Hamilton on Saturday afternoon at WHS.
Watertown (5-6) put together several big runs in this one, only to see Hamilton (4-4) battle back each time to take this one down to the wire.
The Goslings opened the game on a 7-0 run, but after scoring just two points over the game’s first nine minutes, the Wildcats rallied to tie it at 13-13.
Senior forward Anthony Bohmann began an 8-0 run in response for the Goslings with a baseline jumper and a steal and layup. Senior guard Trenton Shelton kept it going with a finish in the lane. Gapinski capped it off following a steal with a two-handed dunk to make it 21-13.
The Wildcats, led by junior guard Demarion Burch’s game-high 29 points, continued to answer. A buzzer-beating putback by junior forward Ethan Burns tied the game at 21-21 heading into the break.
Senior center John Clifford opened the second half by rattling home a 3-pointer from the right wing to spark a 10-0 run for Watertown. Gapinski scored twice during the run and made a diving steal and dish to senior guard Ollie Meyers for the other basket.
The Goslings took 11-point leads twice with a free throw by junior center Ethan Johnson and a baseline drive by Shelton to push the lead to 36-25.
But the Wildcats stayed in it with relentless transition scoring by Burch in particular, who threw down a dunk of his own after a backcourt steal.
The game became increasingly physical. Clifford hit two free throws to finish with five points. He also had two blocks and left his calling card with some tough contact in the lane a couple times before picking up his fifth foul on a technical.
Two open 3s by senior guard Aiden Baehr tightened things up late. His first triple cut it to 53-52 with 2:20 remaining. His next with 39 seconds to go again made it a one-point game. But Meyers sealed the game by hitting 3-of-4 foul shots.
For the game, Watertown was clutch at the line, hitting 25 of 37 attempts. They were needed.
"We had 29 in the Columbus game,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said." You take away that game and I’m not sure our season total adds up to that.
"I was happy with how we had to tough it out at the end. We had to keep some level of composure. We could have done better at it, but overall, there was not a lot of energy in here today. We played a formidable opponent with a great player, but we toughed it out.
“We actually do drills, one is called a toughness drill. We worked on two of them yesterday. That’s what I am happiest about.
"The things we still need to get better at … we’re still a little sloppy. The shooting, which went so well at DeForest wasn’t really there, but we did a better job securing the boards on the defensive end in the second half. We just had to play tough down the stretch and we did. It was a lot of people. Nathan came up big down the stretch. We hung in there against a physical and aggressive opponent.”
Gapinski praised the team for setting aside a three-game losing streak with two straight wins.
“We lost a tough one to Verona (on Tuesday),” Gapinski said. "Going into it, we were on a losing streak, so we were kind of down a bit, so that was a tough one to lose. We got a huge win at DeForest and a good win tonight. It was a tough game. There’s things we need to clean up, but we were huge on free throws. Ollie did good. We just needed to be smart with it. This was kind of a game where they wanted to up the tempo and play to their speed, so we kind of slowed it down and it worked well when we did. We were able to run a couple different offenses and stuck with it.”
Bohmann joined Gapinski in double figures with 14 while Meyers added nine and Shelton added seven.
Watertown travels to take on Beaver Dam in a Badger East game on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 62, MILWAUKEE HAMILTON 59
Milw. Hamilton 21 38 — 59
Watertown 21 41 — 62
Milwaukee Hamilton (fg ft-fta tp) — Jones 1 0-0 2, Tyler 2 0-2 6, Benson 1 0-0 2, Burns 4 0-0 8, Burch 11 7-12 29, Waubanscum 2 0-1 4, Baehr 3 0-0 8 Totals 24 7-15 59
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 3 3-4 9, Shelton 2 3-4 7, Bohmann 5 2-4 14, Gapinski 6 12-16 24, Johnson 0 3-6 3, Clifford 1 2-3 5 Totals 17 25-37 62
Three-point goals — MH (Tyler 2, Baehr 2), W (Bohmann 2, Clifford)
Total fouls — MH 17, W 16
Fouled out — MH (Benson, Waubanscum), W (Clifford)
Technical foul — W (Clifford)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.