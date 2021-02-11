LAKE MILLS — Drew Stoddard led all scorers with 26 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team best visiting Luther Prep 70-57 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Stoddard, a senior guard, hit four of the team’s seven 3-pointers and was 8-for-9 at the line.
“Thought Drew Stoddard played good basketball on the offensive end,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “He was aggressive making the right play whether that was scoring or getting the ball to the right guy. He’s been really good for us this week and really this last month.”
Senior forwards Adam Moen and Jaxson Retrum added 13 points apiece for the L-Cats (18-5) and senior forward Charlie Bender finished with 10 points.
“We’re getting some pretty balanced scoring,” Hicklin said. “Charlie is our rock and the most consistent player we’ve got. For these other guys to step up and take pressure off him is going to be huge when we start playing really good teams.”
Luther Prep (6-12) led 17-7 early after a 3-pointer on a second-chance look by junior guard Tom Balge, who scored a team-high 14 points.
Lake Mills, which has won three straight and 13 of its last 14, closed the half with a 26-14 spurt to pull ahead 36-33 at the halftime break.
The L-Cats led by six to eight for most of the second half before a Stoddard 3-pointer made it 62-52 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left. Retrum scored on a look from Bender a minute later to preserve the margin.
“We started rebounding better,” Hicklin said. “We didn’t do a good job early in the game taking away what they do best. We wanted to make them go to their plan B. In the second half, we did that and made them try some other things.”
Senior guard Elijah Shevey and junior guard Judd Guse tallied nine points each for the Phoenix, who lost the first meeting 56-39 on Jan. 19, and senior guard Luke Fix had eight.
"Lake Mills relies on each other well," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "We tried to close off Bender, he was the main vocal point of the defense. Keeping him to 10 points, I'm happy with that. He still facilitates well and found some open guys. They do a nice job of finding each other."
The Phoenix shot 8-for-18 from beyond the arc and held a 31-22 edge on the glass. The L-Cats, who had just six turnovers, held a 17-5 edge in points at the free throw line.
Luther Prep continues to see improvement in the midst of a three-game stretch against state-ranked foes.
"The energy level is fantastic and the guys are working hard," Kieselhorst said. "Shot selection was great tonight, we didn't force anything and guys are letting it come to them. We keep working to make sure we don't have four- or five-minute mental lapses. We are working on being consistent. We have to be more consistent on both ends.
"Defensively the thing that has hurt us the last two games, we don't fight through picks the way we should. We have to anticipate better and get through the guy better. Those are little things we have to tweak."
Luther Prep finishes regular-season play at Hustisford on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
Lake Mills concludes the regular season at Fort Atkinson on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.
LAKE MILLS 70,
LUTHER PREP 57
Luther Prep 33 24 — 57
Lake Mills 36 34 — 70
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 3 0-0 9; Lawrenz 2 0-0 4; Balge 5 3-6 14; Guse 3 2-2 9; Fix 3 0-0 8; Koelpin 1 0-2 2; Montgomery 3 0-0 6; Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 5-10 57.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 7 8-9 26; Foster 3 0-2 8; Retrum 5 3-6 13; Moen 3 6-9 13; Bender 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 17-26 70.
3-point goals: LP 8 (Shevey 3, Fix 2, Balge 1, Guse 1, Fitzsimmons 1); LM 7 (Stoddard 4, Foster 2, Moen 1). Total fouls: LP 18; LM 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.