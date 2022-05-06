WATERLOO — Three relay teams earned top three finishes as Waterloo’s girl track and field team placed fourth at the Pirate Invitational with 72 points.
The 800 relay team of sophomores Maren Dolfin and Alisa Sheshina, freshman Ella Wredberg and sophomore Reina Degler placed second in 2 minutes, 8.22 seconds.
The 400 relay team of sophomores Magaly Carrillo and Stephany Mendez and freshmen Gavina Zimbric and Jenna Spies took third in 1:05.84. The 1,600 relay team of Dolfin and fellow sophomores Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo, Degler and Corryn Retzlaff placed third in 5:04.37.
Sophomore Cordelia Webber won the pole vault at 6 feet, 6 inches while sophomore Alisa Sheshina was third (5-6).
Waterloo’s boys placed fifth with 80 points.
Junior Rick Ugorji won the 110 high hurdles in 18.55 seconds and junior Sam Billingsley took third in 20.06. Ugorji also won the 300 hurdles in 46.81.
Freshman Owen Koele took third in the 3,200 in 12:41.91. Senior Luke Fiedorowicz was third in the discus (122-05).
Husty girls fifth, boys tie for sixth
Hustisford’s girls placed fifth with 55 points.
Sophomore Kayla Milliken won the 100 meter dash in 13.83 seconds and the 200 in 29.10. Junior Tia Hildebrandt won the 1,600 in 6:18.56 and the 3,200 in 13:56.99.
Hustisford’s boys tied for sixth with 36 points.
Junior Gabe Holub took second in the 100 (11.78) and the 200 (24.11).
The 800 relay team of sophomore Koalyen Her, freshmen Joe Beavers and Gavin Peterman and Holub took third in 1:42.03.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.