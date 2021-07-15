Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen won the Capitol North Conference softball Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year awards in voting held recently.
Roughen, a three-time first-team all-league selection who will continue her softball career at Bryant & Stratton College, had a dazzling 0.36 ERA over 134 2/3 innings this season. Roughen went 19-3, struck out 266 hitters, walked nine and allowed 14 runs (seven earned) with a WHIP of 0.52.
Roughen had a fielding percentage of .919 on 37 total chances. At the dish, she averaged .416 and led regular starters in on-base percentage (.515), slugging (.714) and OPS (1.230). Roughen had a team-high 14 extra-base knocks, including four home runs, drove in a team-best 29 runs while scoring 26 times and stealing eight bases.
“She’s had the single most decorated career of any player to come out of this school,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “Not surprisingly, her success is a reflection of her relentless work-ethic, great attitude, and intense desire to succeed. It would be very easy to watch her play and say how talented she is, but in my opinion, her attitude, drive, and work ethic were irreplaceable and even more responsible for her success than talent alone. I would not be surprised if she also earns All-State honors.”
Three additional L-Cats, senior Ellie Evenson and juniors McKenna Grossman and Tessa Kottwitz, also garnered first-team all-league honors. For Lakeside Lutheran, senior Olyvia Uecker and junior Nora Statz were first-team selections.
Evenson, also a first-team selection in 2019, led regular starters with an average of .448. She had an OBP of .480, OPS of 1.022, had seven extra-base hits, scored 26 runs, drove in 17 runners while stealing six bases.
“Ellie also is an example of a player who simply never stops working to be better,” Clift said. “She works to perfect every aspect of her game both offensively and defensively. Ellie is one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached and I could have comfortably played her at any position. She has a strong, accurate arm and is outstanding at reading the ball off the bat. She went from not being able to slap the ball at all as a freshman to being the best slapper in the conference as a senior. Finally, she had both the highest batting average and fielding percent on the team which is truly unusual.”
Kottwitz averaged .430 with an OBP of .490 and OPS of 1.017. She had seven extra-base hits, drove in 15 runs, scored 24 times and stole eight bases.
“I’ve always said that having Tessa in the outfield is like having one player cover the ground of two positions, which is a nice advantage for our defense,” Clift said. “It was very difficult to get any ball past Tessa in the outfield because she could always run them down. Tessa is also a weapon on the bases and was equally dangerous bunting the ball as swinging at it. I suspect she is among the fastest players in the conference and we were happy to use that speed to help us succeed both offensively and defensively.”
Grossman averaged .301, had an OBP of .373, OPS of .826, tallying seven extra-base hits which included a pair of homers. She had a fielding percentage of .974 on 76 total chances.
“One thing you learn about Kenna early is that she simply loves playing the game and is never afraid of the big moment,” Clift said. “She just relaxes and plays the game and that has really worked to her advantage; especially in difficult situations. I often refer to Kenna as the “vacuum” because she is so reliable at first and just doesn’t commit errors. She has very good power and could hit it out of the park on any given pitch. In my opinion, she was the best first baseman in the conference.”
Uecker averaged .343 with an OBP of .432, doubled eight times, drove in 13 runs, scored 20 times and didn’t commit an error in 99 total chances.
“Olyvia had a great year behind the plate and at the plate,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. “Olyvia had played third base for us her first two years, but we needed her to move this year. She was great with tough pitches to handle and had only three passed balls all year and prevented a number of potential wild pitches for our pitchers. She was solid throughout the year as a hitter for us. She had a number of big hits to start rallies.”
Statz averaged .400 with an OBP of .458 and OPS of 1.138. She had a team-leading 14 extra-base hits, including three home runs, drove in 26 runs and scored 27 times.
“Nora is a great hitter and has really great pop,” Doering said. “She was a threat to hit one deep every time she stepped into the box. She tied for the team lead in average and led us in RBI. She played a solid shortstop for us. Nora and Kylee (Gnabasik) made a great middle infield.”
Second-team selections included Luther Prep seniors Abby Pechman and Kristine Deisinger, Lake Mills senior Syd Schwartz and freshman Taylor Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran senior Kylee Gnabasik and sophomore Jenna Shadoski.
Pechman had the go-ahead hit in extra innings of the team’s 8-7 league victory over Lodi, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a triple.
Deisinger was the team’s leadoff hitter and doubled twice in a victory over Lake Country Lutheran.
Schwartz averaged .324 with an OBP of .444, driving in 16 runs while scoring on 22 occasions.
“I asked Syd to move from second base, which she was very comfortable with, to third base because she has a great glove and arm and one of our “seasoned vets”. She very quickly became a lock-down third baseman,” Clift said of Schwartz, who narrowly missed first-team honors. “Early in the season, teams would test her by trying to play small-ball and bunt in her direction. It didn’t take our opponents long to see that they were not going to successfully bunt on us, largely because Syd reacted so quickly and immediately adapted to that high pressure position. She also provided a very solid bat for us at the plate.”
Wollin averaged .355, had an OBP of .402 and OPS of .823, totaling 17 RBIs along with 16 runs scored.
“Taylor picked up both hitting and catching the fastest I’ve ever seen,” Clift said. “She had the least club ball experience of any of our starters and you would never know that by watching her play. She is mentally and physically very tough and has excellent hand-eye coordination coupled with very fast hands. Like every other girl on our team, she has a great team-first attitude and I am very proud of her rapid development as a player and who she is as a person.”
Gnabasik averaged .274, had five extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored along with five stolen bases and a fielding percentage of .970 on 100 total chances.
“Kylee Gnabasik finished a solid career for us with a second-team selection,” Doering said. “Kylee is one of the best middle infielders in our conference. She has incredible range and field sense. She was also a solid hitter for us and a great baserunner. Kylee will participate in the WFSCA Senior All-Star Game on July 13.”
Shadoski averaged .400 with an OBP of .470 and OPS of 1.098. She homered four times, had 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored, also stealing eight bases.
“Jenna Shadoski had a solid year as an infielder and a great year at the plate for us,” Doering said. “She tied Nora for the team lead in average and led us in OBP. Jenna will be a solid piece for our team for the next two years.”
Lakeside Lutheran freshman Kieghtan Rank was an honorable-mention recipient.
“Kieghtan Rank had a nice start to her career as our primary pitcher,” Doering said. “She progressed throughout the year and we hope she will build on her honorable mention selection.”
For the L-Cats, Roughen earned the program’s MVP while Wollin was named most improved. Roughen, Evenson and Kottwitz were each first-team all-district recipients. Roughen and Evenson also played in this week’s WFSCA Senior All-Star Game at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
“Our high level of success as a program is a direct result of the positive attitudes and the excellent work-ethic we have collectively as a team,” Clift said. “Our six all-conference recipients are living examples of the commitment we ask of our players and these all-conference honors are a reflection of that. All of them have put in countless hours both in-season and out of season and are great leaders both in words and by example, so I am very proud of their much deserved recognition.”
Lake Mills won the Capitol North with a 9-1 record followed by Poynette at 8-2, Columbus at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5 and Luther Prep and Lodi each at 1-9.
Capitol North Softball
First team
Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills, Senior
Holly Lowenberg, Poynette, Sophomore
Claire Smedema, Columbus, Senior
Tessa Kottwitz, Lake Mills, Junior
Peyton Gest, Poynette, Senior
Alise Hayes, Columbus, Sophomore
Ellie Evenson, Lake Mills, Senior
Olyvia Uecker, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Brooke Steinhorst, Poynette, Sophomore
McKenna Grossman, Lake Mills, Junior
Nora Statz, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
Mackenzie Christofferson, Lodi, Sophomore
Player of the Year
Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills
Pitcher of the Year
Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills
Second team
Abby Klink, Poynette, Junior
Syd Schwartz, Lake Mills, Senior
Dakota Volesky, Columbus, Freshman
Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran, Sophomore
Kylee Gnabasik, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
EmmaJo Peck, Columbus, Sophomore
Emma Krumpen, Lodi, Junior
Ashia Meister, Poynette, Junior
Abby Pechman, Luther Prep, Senior
Taylor Wollin, Lake Mills, Freshman
Laken Wagner, Poynette, Sophomore
Kristine Deisinger, Luther Prep, Senior
Honorable Mention
Gretta Kelm, Columbus, Freshman
Kieghtan Rank, Lakeside Lutheran, Freshman
