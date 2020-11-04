Watertown’s football team closes out the regular season at Grafton on Friday.
Grafton enters the game with a 4-1 record, having lost only to Catholic Memorial.
“They were out one game on quarantine and otherwise dominated the other four teams they played,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They are huge up front offensively.”
Senior left tackle JP Benzshawel, a University of Wisconsin recruit who checks in at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, leads Grafton’s offensive line.
“His other two brothers also played at UW,” Kamrath said. “They are a run first team that uses the tight end and fullback. They are really downhill with the run game with ISO and zone plays. They use the jet sweep. They’ve got some good athletes at quarterback (Chase Norton has 398 passing yards and 113 rushing yards), running back (Canon Pfaff has 670 rushing yards) and one really outstanding receiver (Dominic Voiland has 336 receiving yards).
“The keys for us, we need to match their physicality. Overall, we did a good job against Baraboo, but we can’t give up big plays on run plays and we have to get off the field on third down. Baraboo just kind of wore us down. We are getting some guys back. Hopefully, we can stay healthy and out of quarantine and match that physicality up front.”
Grafton runs a 34 defense similar to Watertown’s.
“They have a lot of guys who play both ways, like we do,” Kamrath said. “Last week, we scored 26 points against Baraboo, who had given up 0, 0, 3 and 20 points (against previous opponents). We have to keep putting the ball in the end zone. We are leaving some big plays out there. If we can execute better, we have a chance. We are going to have to put up a big number against them. I don’t see us holding them down to a low score. We have to find extra possessions where we can.”
“We are excited to play somebody different. Our bigs are excited to play versus some high level players. There will be a number of scholarship guys on the field. It should be a great game to watch, so I am looking forward to it. Grafton is ranked third in Division 3. This will be as good a team as we have faced this year.”
Despite their 2-4 record, Kamrath anticipates the Goslings earning a playoff berth in the Division 1 field, which is severely diminished due to school districts such as in the Madison area which are not playing football this year.
“Even if we lose this week, there are not enough teams to get a full 32 teams in each division,” Kamrath said. “Whether we are 3-4 or 2-5, we’ll play another game, if we are healthy and allowed to. Probably right now, we are the 22nd biggest school playing, so in an eight-team grouping, we’ll play one or two games with someone closer in our region, most likely a Waukesha area school.
“Needless to say, this has been the most challenging season I have faced as a coach. Our kids have had a phenomenal attitude through all of it. The coaches have worked extremely hard. I can’t think of a time where we had to put more time into it. We had to be flexible each week. I am proud of what we accomplished. Our record might not show it successfully, but I feel differently. I still feel like there have been a lot of positives.”
