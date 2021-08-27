Luther Prep’s football team plays its second of three consecutive home games against Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Friday in a nonleague tilt.
The Phoenix (1-0) expect a stiff test from a KML group that bested Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20-13 at home in week one.
“They have bigger-bodied kids and athletes on the perimeter,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “They have strong kids. This game will be a good challenge.”
LPS, which won the previous meeting between these programs 42-19 in 2019, will be defending a veer-option attack.
“They like to run the veer. They dive, have the quarterback keep it or option it,” Gregorius said. “They are definitely a threat there. They can throw the ball also which gives them another facet to the offense.”
The Chargers’ Brandon Kabelowsky ran it 16 times for 90 yards last week while the team went 5-of-16 for 104 yards through the air, utilizing both Matthew Thistle and Jake Freeman under center.
“Our guys will need to do their job and play assignment football,” Gregorius said. “Take care of what you’ve been assigned and trust your teammate.”
KML runs a 34 defense.
“It will be the same defense we saw against Ripon (last week),” Gregorius said. “They have more size across the line and their outside linebackers though.”
Luther Prep ran it 41 times for 299 yards in last week’s 35-7 rout of the Tigers with seniors Tom Balge and Josiah Moore both surpassing 100 ground yards.
“We have to get after sticking with blocks, knowing assignments and hanging onto blocks a little longer,” Gregorius said.
The Phoenix look to extend their win streak to eight games heading into Capitol Conference action in week three.
“As we go into conference the following week, this is a good matchup,” Gregorius said. “This Kettle game will be a tough one for us. Our kids are up for this challenge this week, so I think it’s going to be a good one.”
