LAKE MILLS — There was no nightmare start this time.
The Lake Mills boys soccer team defeated rival Lakeside Lutheran, 5-1, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Lake Mills High School.
The win comes after the L-Cats (9-3-1) trailed 3-0 in their regional final on Saturday against St. John’s Northwestern. Lake Mills rallied to win the game 8-4 in overtime.
Lake Mills senior John Wilke scored career goals 106 and 107 in the first half to give the L-Cats a 2-0 halftime lead.
Lakeside Lutheran (7-6-1) controlled the first few minutes of the game with possession, but Lake Mills got the first real threatening shot attempt of the night when Jailen Ortega got a high, curving shot a on goal in the 14th minute. Warrior keeper Ryan Punzel knocked the shot away to keep it at 0-0.
Lakeside got a shot on goal the next possesion, but goalie Kyan Schmidt matched Punzel with a save of his own.
In the 15th minute, Wilke found an open Ortega in the box after a slick behind-the-back pass, but the shot attempt slowly rolled into the left-goal post.
Wilke and the L-Cat offense finally cracked the Warrior defense in the 26th minute.
Wilke got behind the Lakeside defense after receiving a pass, ran into space and calmly rolled the ball past Punzel near the right post.
Wilke struck in the 31st minute after almost assisting a goal the possession earlier. Once again Wilke went right pass Punzel, this time with more pace on his shot.
Lake Mills took its 2-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the L-Cats struck three more times. Lakeside was able to break Lake Mills’ clean sheet with a score in the final 45 minutes.
“We played very well overall in the first 20 minutes or so, but after their first goal, Lake Mills kept chipping away,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “In the second half, Kyle Main was able to put one past the keeper who stepped out.
“We’re going to miss our seven seniors greatly who played important roles on our team. They will be missed. We are just very thankful to have been able to play this season at all when other teams couldn’t.”
The L-Cats will take on The Prairie School, which beat Racine St. Cat’s, in a sectional final Saturday at The Prairie School at 1 p.m. The Prairie School handed Lake Mills an 8-0 loss last season in a Division 4 state semifinal game.
Lake Mills will look to make it to its second-ever state tournament on Saturday after the L-Cats got their first-ever berth in 2019.
LAKE MILLS 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lake Mills 2 3 — 5
Lakeside 0 1 — 1
First half: LM — Wilke (Wardall), 26:00; Wilke, 31:00.
Second half: LM — Wilke (Ruedebusch), 51:00; Wilke (Popowski), 56:00; Toepfer, 82:00. LL — Main, 78:00.
Shots: LL 11; LM 18.
Saves: LL (Punzel) 13; LM (Schmidt) 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.