Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari was honored for having scored 1,000 career points in track and field before the Trojans hosted the Trailways East Division meet on Monday. Pictured are members of Dodgeland's 1,600 relay team. From left are Ava Raasch, Sayrah Benzing, Firari and Mallory Kohn.
JUNEAU — Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari added 38 points to her beastly career total to lead the girls track and field team to a first place finish at the Trailways East Divisional Meet on Monday.
Firari, who was honored before the meet for having reached 1,000 points in her career, won three events and placed second in a fourth event as the Trojans outperformed Lourdes Academy 229 to 167 for the team title.
On the track, Firari swept the 100 meter dash in 13.65 seconds, the 200 in 27.02 and the 400 in 1:02.68. She placed second in the long jump (15 feet, 9 3/4 inches).
Junior Tara Schaalma swept the long jump (16-2) and the triple jump (33-6 3/4). Freshman Mallory Kohn and junior Sayrah Benzing each cleared eight feet to finish first and second, respectively, in the pole vault. Senior Adrianne Bader won the shot put (35-10 1/2) and took second in the discus (112-11).
Freshman Isabella Albert took second in the 200 (27.59). Sophomore Ava Raasch was second in the 800 (2:30.02) and 1,600 (5:41.87). Freshman Melissa Huber was second in the 300 hurdles (57.08).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Avery Hafenstein, senior Elizabeth Knueppel, sophomore Emma Carpenter and freshman Jenna Schaalma won in 56.0. The 800 relay team of Tara Schaalma, Hafenstein, Carpenter and Albert won in 1:54.46. The 1,600 relay team of Raasch, Kohn, Benzing and Albert won in 4:20.96. The 3,200 relay team of Kohn, sophomores Ava Holtz and Sandra Osorio and Benzing took second in 11:15.93.
Dodgeland’s boys finished second with 87.5 points.
Junior Logan Pickart was second in the 800 (2:11.17) and second in the 1,600 (4:55.87). The 800 relay team of sophomore Koalyen Her, freshmen Gavin Peterman and Joe Beavers and junior Gabe Holub took second in 1:43.60.
Hustisford’s boys scored 34 points.
Junior Klayton Bischoff was second in the 300 hurdles (45.71). The 800 relay team of sophomore Koalyen Her, freshmen Gavin Peterman and Joe Beavers and junior Gabe Holub took second in 1:43.60.
Hustisford’s girls scored 22 points.
Sophomore Kayla Millikin took third in the 100 in 14.32. Junior Tia Hildebrandt was third in the 3,200 (14:38.66).
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 229, Lourdes Academy 167, Central Wisconsin Christian 81, Horicon 41, Valley Christian 33, Hustisford 22, Wayland 22, Oakfield 13
Team scores — boys: Horicon 191, Dodgeland 87.5, Wayland 79, Central Wisconsin Christian 64.5, Lourdes 63, Oakfield 56, Valley Christian 50, Hustisford 34
